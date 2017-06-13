How Democrats Can Save Medicaid For Good

After a period of cautious optimism that the American Health Care Act was dead on arrival in the Senate, the upper chamber is inching closer to making the nightmare of Trumpcare a reality. As Sarah Kliff reported on Monday in Vox, moderate Republicans are starting to drop their objections to rolling back the Medicaid expansion that took place under Obamacare, meaning that the Senate bill is lining up with the House’s extremely unpopular bid to uninsure some 23 million people. No one outside the Senate knows what exactly is in the bill—sound familiar?—and Republicans do not intend to make its draft public, suggesting that the GOP is trying to gut Medicaid in the dead of night.

All this secrecy indicates that Senate Republicans understand that hobbling Medicaid would be politically damaging. But not so damaging that they won’t go through with it anyway. There had been a growing sense that Medicaid—along with coverage for people with preexisting conditions—had become a new third rail in American politics, liable to torch anyone who dared touch it. But as the GOP-controlled Senate rushes to pass its version of health care reform before the July 4 break, without holding any hearings, both grassroots organizations and Democrats in Congress will not only have to figure out a way to break the bill, but also to frame Medicaid as an entitlement that can’t be compromised without inviting devastating political harm. To that end, they can draw lessons from the last time that Republicans came close to radically overhauling the program.

The GOP’s attacks against Medicaid, which was created to serve the poor and the disabled, are not new. The closest attempt was in 1995, when House Speaker Newt Gingrich tried to push through a bill that would have block-granted the program. (The AHCA offers states that option, which would result in severe benefits cuts.) But President Bill Clinton eventually saved Medicaid from the Republican plan by reframing it as a middle-class entitlement. During a speech he made in July of that year, Clinton compared the program to Medicare, the more popular universal program for the elderly, and pointed out the ways in which Medicaid was helping middle-class elderly Americans:

In 1965, the legislation which created Medicare also created Medicaid. A lot of Americans think it’s just a program for poor people. Well, it did provide desperately needed care for poor children and their mothers, but it also provided more care for older and disabled Americans, especially long-term care. Two-thirds of the Medicaid budget goes for older Americans and disabled citizens. Without Medicaid, middle-class families struggling to pay their own bills and raise and educate their children could face nursing home bills for their parents averaging $38,000 a year.

Clinton’s recasting of Medicaid allowed him to take a firm line against Republican attacks. As James A. Morone, professor of political science at Brown University, recently told the New York Times, Clinton was “the first Democrat to start calling Medicaid one of ‘our programs.’” Clinton’s rhetoric ended up reverberating in media coverage of the program. And, later in his term, Clinton was able to expand the program for millions of kids through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which covered children whose parents made too much to qualify for Medicaid.