How Democrats Can Save Medicaid For Good

After a period of cautious optimism that the American Health Care Act was dead on arrival in the Senate, the upper chamber is inching closer to making the nightmare of Trumpcare a reality. As Sarah Kliff reported on Monday in Vox, moderate Republicans are starting to drop their objections to rolling back the Medicaid expansion that took place under Obamacare, meaning that the Senate bill is lining up with the House’s extremely unpopular bid to uninsure some 23 million people. No one outside the Senate knows what exactly is in the bill—sound familiar?—and Republicans do not intend to make its draft public, suggesting that the GOP is trying to gut Medicaid in the dead of night.

All this secrecy indicates that Senate Republicans understand that hobbling Medicaid would be politically damaging. But not so damaging that they won’t go through with it anyway. There had been a growing sense that Medicaid—along with coverage for people with preexisting conditions—had become a new third rail in American politics, liable to torch anyone who dared touch it. But as the GOP-controlled Senate rushes to pass its version of health care reform before the July 4 break, without holding any hearings, both grassroots organizations and Democrats in Congress will not only have to figure out a way to break the bill, but also to frame Medicaid as an entitlement that can’t be compromised without inviting devastating political harm. To that end, they can draw lessons from the last time that Republicans came close to radically overhauling the program.