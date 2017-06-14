Trump’s Scandals Are Making Republicans More Dangerous

That is in large part due to the extraordinary, scandalous steps Republicans are taking to advance legislation that would take health insurance away from millions. Senate Republicans have all but completed a secret bill, the precise contents of which are only known to the 13 men who drafted it, the analysts at the Congressional Budget Office (who are duty-bound not to leak), and, in all likelihood, health industry lobbyists, whose influence in this instance is as opaque as the legislation itself.

The process is secretive precisely to limit the number of bombshell stories that can be told about it—to keep the media in the dark so that public pressure is held at bay until the bill becomes law, and it’s too late.

Nothing about GOP health bill today on the front pages of any of 4 of America's most influential papers — LA Times; NYT; WashPo; WSJ pic.twitter.com/p85FbL0vDl — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 13, 2017

If there’s consolation for Republicans in Trump’s scandal-plagued presidency, it’s that the wattage of the scandals serves, in effect, as a distraction from the fact that the party’s top legislative objective is so toxic they have to treat it as highly classified information. But the scandals may be so severe and fast-moving that they’re increasing the GOP’s desperation to pass a ruinous and inhumane health care bill as quickly and quietly as possible, before the Trump administration experiences complete political collapse and the window to accomplish anything at all closes.

