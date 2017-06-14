Trump’s Scandals Are Making Republicans More Dangerous

Nothing about GOP health bill today on the front pages of any of 4 of America's most influential papers — LA Times; NYT; WashPo; WSJ pic.twitter.com/p85FbL0vDl — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 13, 2017

If there’s consolation for Republicans in Trump’s scandal-plagued presidency, it’s that the wattage of the scandals serves in effect as a distraction from the fact that the party’s top legislative objective is so toxic, they have to treat it as highly classified information. But the scandals may be so severe and fast-moving that they’re increasing the GOP’s desperation to pass a ruinous and inhumane health care bill as quickly and quietly as possible, before the Trump administration experiences complete political collapse and the window to accomplish anything at all closes.



It has been widely and rightly hypothesized that the GOP’s patience with Trump’s assault on the norms and traditions of government, and on the rule of law, is partly due to their understanding that he will sign their bills to deregulate polluters, deregulate health insurance companies, deregulate the financial industry, and cut high-income taxes. It follows that if and when their agenda falters, Republicans will be more inclined to serve as a check on the president’s lawlessness and shine a light on his wrongdoing.

But the reverse isn’t necessarily true. As Trump’s legal and political jeopardy increases, it doesn’t automatically place the GOP’s legislative agenda further out of reach. In two ways—by creating diversions, and by increasing panic among GOP leaders about their window to pass anything—Trump is making legislative progress easier, or at least more urgent.

Before the inauguration, I worried that The Donald Trump Show would serve (consciously or otherwise) as a distraction from the public’s business on Capitol Hill—that it was “eerily possible to imagine Republicans pulling off the most regressive social reforms in modern history under a cloak of darkness.” Very quickly, The Donald Trump Show morphed into a shambles of a presidency, but the effect has been very much the same. The secretive legislative process Republicans have adopted serves as a second layer of protection from public scrutiny.

While we don’t know what, exactly, is in the Senate’s health care bill, we can guess that it doesn’t diverge significantly from the House GOP’s American Health Care Act—after all, the differences between two bills will have to be reconciled before a consensus plan is sent to Trump’s desk. And the AHCA, as the CBO determined in June, would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance within a year, and reduce coverage by 23 million over 10 years, relative to current law. On Tuesday, Trump reportedly urged Senate Republicans to create a “more generous” Obamacare alternative, calling the House bill “mean.” But it’s safe to assume many millions of Americans would lose insurance under the Senate’s version, too.