The Supreme Court just took up a case that could be a huge blow to Republicans.

The Wisconsin challengers have developed a way to calculate exactly how partisan a plan is through what they call an “efficiency gap.” Developed by two political scientists, the method, according to the Washington Post, “measures the difference between the wasted votes of the two parties in an election divided by the total number of votes cast. In an ideal scenario, where individual votes have as much impact as possible, the efficiency gap would be zero. The gap in Wisconsin was 13.3 percent in 2012.” In other words, votes for Democrats in Wisconsin were worth less than votes for Republicans.

If the Supreme Court came out against partisan gerrymandering, it would be a decisive blow to the political power of Republicans, who have utilized partisan tactics to dominate state legislatures and House races. In 2010, the GOP poured money into key state races—$30 million, more than three times what Democrats spent—to control the congressional redistricting process, which only occurs every ten years.

Republicans now control the districting process in a majority of the states. Ed Gillespie, the conservative political strategist who engineered the takeover, called the plan REDMAP, and purple-ish Wisconsin was among the targeted states. According to HuffPost, in Wisconsin’s 2012 elections, “Republicans got just 48.6 percent of the vote statewide, but won 60 of the state’s 99 Assembly districts.”