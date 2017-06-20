It will take the Senate only 10 hours to ram through the worst legislation in living memory.

On Monday night, Chuck Schumer asked Mitch McConnell whether or not the Senate’s Marauder’s Map of a health care bill would be available to the public for more than ten hours before it was brought to a vote. Ten hours. James Franco was stuck under a boulder in that movie 12.7 times longer than that.

Here’s McConnell’s response:

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill. Schumer: Will it be more than ten hours? McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill. Schumer: I rest my case

See for yourself: