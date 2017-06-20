It will take the Senate only 10 hours to ram through the worst legislation in living memory.

McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill. Schumer: Will it be more than ten hours? McConnell: I think we’ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill. Schumer: I rest my case

See for yourself:

Democrats are trying to shine a light on the fact that 13 male senators from 10 states are writing a bill in complete secrecy that will take health care away from millions of people. But the bill is still failing to make front page news. McConnell is dodging Schumer’s question because he knows he can get away with it.

