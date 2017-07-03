For Sale: Endangered Tigers. Will Perform for Food.

They got their wish in January, when the circus announced that it was folding up its tent for good. The circus had already retired its elephants a few months beforehand, but its total shutdown appeared to mean retirement for the circus’s big cats, too—specifically, eight tigers, six lions, and one leopard. As activists saw it, this meant the cats would not longer endure bright lights, roaring crowds, inhumane living conditions, and the obligation to perform. In other words: a new life for the eight endangered tigers, of which there are only 3,200 left in the world, and for the lions and leopard, which are listed as threatened species. “It felt like after this long struggle, we had finally achieved our objective,” said Anthony Eliseuson, an attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Not quite. Last month, Ringling’s parent company, Feld Entertainment, filed an application with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), asking for a permit to export all 15 cats to a German circus. The application kicked off a furious debate: More than 100,000 comments have been posted on the Federal Register website, most begging the FWS not to grant the permit. “Please let them live out the rest of their lives in peace,” read one. “Abusing and misusing animals for entertainment is unconscionable,” read another.



While many objectors are merely concerned about the fate of the eight captive-born tigers, this debate is about a much bigger concern: the commodification of endangered species in America. Why would government allow the export of endangered animals in the U.S. to companies overseas? Isn’t that exactly what the Endangered Species Act is supposed to prevent? The above commenters won’t like the answer.