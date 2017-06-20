Steve Bannon fat-shaming Sean Spicer is everything that’s wrong with the White House.

The Trump administration has been making it progressively harder for the press to ask questions. Daily televised press briefings are gone, replaced by ad hoc off-camera gaggles. The Atlantic’s Rosie Gray encapsulated the problem in a telling anecdote: “Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message ‘Sean got fatter,’ and did not respond to a follow-up.”

Bannon’s gibe distills in three words why this is such a toxic administration. In its glibness it shows contempt for Gray as a journalist. It is also dismissive of the press and the genuine problem of not holding televised briefings. But the comment also verifies press reports that this White House is a nest of vipers.

Bannon’s remarks were not just immature and unprofessional but also evidence of a White House where leading members cannot treat each other, let alone the larger public, with a modicum of decency.