Rachel Weisz, at Her Luminous Best

The opening shot of My Cousin Rachel, based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1951 novel, instantly connects it to the other movie adaptations of du Maurier’s books. Peaceful, green cliffs give way to a sea that seethes and writhes, and we think of Maxim in Hitchcock’s Rebecca dragging the second Mrs. de Winter to a clifftop. We might think also of Melanie Daniels crossing the doomed bay in The Birds, or of the horror of Venice’s canals in Don’t Look Now.

This, however, is England. We meet an orphan named Philip Ashley (Sam Claflin), who has been raised by his cousin Ambrose in a house where no women are allowed to enter. The plot is set into motion when Philip receives a letter from Ambrose, who has moved to Italy for his health. Ambrose is ill and afraid. Philip sets forth to recover his cousin but finds he has died of a brain tumor. He also finds that Ambrose has married a beautiful woman named Rachel. Philip is filled with rage at Rachel, whom he blames for Ambrose’s death, until the day that she walks through his door in Cornwall.

It takes at least 15 minutes for Rachel Weisz to appear on screen, but when she does it is a quiet, contained event. Nonetheless, the effect of her face is a payoff akin to an explosion in an action movie. Weisz’s face is very slightly asymmetrical, and she can control the cadence of her voice in a way that introduces the character of Rachel as instantly magnetic. She’s festooned in widow’s weeds throughout the movie, and from inside that black cocoon her face is like one of those floodlights the cops put up in New York at night: blinding, gentle violence.



The mystery animating My Cousin Rachel is about the motivations of its main two characters, and it’s explored through a pas de deux between Claflin and Weisz. The manor house where no woman has been admitted has a big hole at the center of it, where Philip’s dead mother should have been. His maternal ancestors are only present through a super-symbolic pearl necklace, worn by Philip’s mother and grandmother and great-grandmother at their weddings. All he has is this bauble and some money. The orphan has no understanding of women, and so he is powerless to resist Rachel’s searching face.