Rachel Weisz, at Her Luminous Best

It takes at least 15 minutes for Rachel Weisz to appear on screen, but when she does it is a quiet, contained event. Nonetheless, the effect of her face is a payoff akin to an explosion in an action movie. Weisz’s face is very slightly asymmetrical, and she can control the cadence of her voice in a way that introduces the character of Rachel as instantly magnetic. She’s festooned in widow’s weeds throughout the movie, and from inside that black cocoon her face is like one of those floodlights the cops put up in New York at night: blinding, gentle violence.



The mystery animating My Cousin Rachel is about the motivations of its main two characters, and it’s explored through a pas de deux between Claflin and Weisz. The manor house where no woman has been admitted has a big hole at the center of it, where Philip’s dead mother should have been. His maternal ancestors are only present through a super-symbolic pearl necklace, worn by Philip’s mother and grandmother and great-grandmother at their weddings. All he has is this bauble and some money. The orphan has no understanding of women, and so he is powerless to resist Rachel’s searching face.

The movie thus plays out like the worst nightmare of a man who hates women. The story is about the terror of women’s unknowability, a power that doesn’t quite reside in their bodies or their actions but in their quasi-mystical ability to manipulate. Early on in Rachel’s stay at Philip’s house, he comments that a local has described her as “feminine.” She asks him about the quality of her femininity, how Philip might describe it. He has no language.