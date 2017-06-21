Senator Sasse’s Guide to Being a Grown-Up

Sasse is as consistently and conventionally conservative as anyone. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that from his parenting advice.

In the book, Sasse goes far out of his way to be uncontroversial and extend his appeal across the board. Policy disagreements are reduced to asides, and he spends roughly zero time complaining about Obama, something I don’t think many elected Republicans could manage over nearly 300 pages. Sasse doesn’t foam at the mouth. More interesting is the way he reflects a growing willingness on some parts of the right to incorporate left-wing critiques of capitalist society. The senator cites hippie favorite Paul Goodman on public education, C. Wright Mills and John Kenneth Galbraith on consumerism, and even concedes that Karl Marx had a point about the “alienation of labor.” Sasse is a big supporter of traditional values, and it doesn’t bother him to take a shot or two like: “Our global systems of production have radically reduced the prices of almost everything, but they have also come at the cost of promoting a new mentality that everything is disposable.” Compared to the grinning nihilism of the neoliberal consumer implied by popular television (and overrepresented by both parties), it’s easy for even a Christian conservative of conscious to appear progressive.

I have no doubt that there are political consultants already very excited about Sasse and his future. He manages an inclusive, above-the-fray rhetoric, while remaining one of the most dogmatically conservative legislators. His ratings from various interest groups are highly polarized: the Heritage Foundation rates him the second-best member of the Senate (behind Mike Lee), while the NAACP thinks he’s among the second-worst (also behind Mike Lee). Sasse wants to force women to bring their pregnancies to term, put Christ back in the classroom, and cut taxes to make sure that’s all the government can do. At his day job he lacks even the occasional rogue streak; he is as consistently and as conventionally conservative as anyone (except Mike Lee). But you wouldn’t necessarily know that from his parenting advice. Whining about millennials could be coming from pretty much anywhere.

The biggest publicity hit The Vanishing American Adult has received reduced the book and the author to afterthoughts. Sitting one-on-one with Bill Maher, Sasse invited the comedian to come out to Nebraska and “work in the fields.” Maher couldn’t resist. It was a big swing and a miss on Maher’s part, which is too bad, because it was also an opportunity to poke at a weak spot in the guest’s argument. Sasse’s section on developing a work ethic is based on his own experience as a kid weeding soybean fields and detasseling corn (a detail mentioned in nearly every article about the senator, as well as the book’s short biographical note), but there aren’t enough ears to go around, and for most young Americans work experience is less picturesque. It’s not clear how a summer behind the counter at Starbucks drives home the value of “Work first, play later; and limit your play as much as necessary to get back to bed to be able to work first thing again tomorrow.” I’d agree that there is value to midwestern communalist agricultural practices, but to focus on that would require Sasse to consider the social relations of production instead of individual virtue. Easier to say that kids should work harder, like he did, weeding the soybean fields and detasseling corn.

Perhaps Sasse foregrounds his idyllic Nebraska childhood because the rest of his biography doesn’t gel quite as well with the brand he wants to project. When contemplating a worthy work life, Sasse quotes Martin Luther’s advice to a cobbler convert: “Make good shoes, and sell them at a reasonable price.” Except Sasse doesn’t make anything. As an adult, he has bounced between academia, the worlds of consulting and finance, and the government. That would all make more sense if he placed a high value on scholarship or public service, but despite his degrees Sasse relentlessly attacks schools—and as for public service, don’t forget about his Heritage rating. He exalts earthy labor that connects men to the land they live on, but he worked as an outside advisor to McKinsey: a consultant to consultants.

Reading Sasse’s book, I was interrupted by a persistent thought: Why isn’t this guy a youth pastor? All of the values and advice he so passionately dispenses sound like they should be coming from someone who has dedicated himself not just to service, but to modest service. Even with the ultra-conservative policy preferences, there’s nothing in Sasse’s set of declared principles that suggests pursuing that agenda is of life-defining importance. Many people oppose abortion in many different ways; very few of them become Republican senators. If anything, Sasse’s small government ethic should make him uneasy about living off the taxpayers. But maybe for him ambition isn’t a general-purpose value. Maybe he thinks most people should be humble, and others should not.