Senator Sasse’s Guide to Being a Grown-Up

The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-Of-Age Crisis—and How to Rebuild A Culture of Self-Reliance was in some ways a brilliant premise for a politician’s book. Railing against the young wussy generation—with their safe spaces and iPods and blah blah blah—is an easy shortcut to perceived seriousness. The media knows this strategy well; the New York Times op-ed page in particular has been running the same play once a month or so for the past few years. And if it works for op-ed writers, it might work for a politician: Sasse gets to position himself first and foremost as a dad. He is not the cool dad who lets you stay up late, nor is he the stodgy dad who can’t imagine why you’d want to. Sasse is the tough but fair dad who has loaded you with enough responsibility (the ethic) and responsibilities (the tasks) that you go to bed early so you can get up and do your chores. After a term or two of Trump, it’s not a bad bet that the American people would be open to someone like him.

Sasse focuses on five habits that he sees as centrally important in the development from child to adult: intergenerational experience, limiting consumption, developing a work ethic, travel, and reading. It’s a list that could come out of a parenting guide from almost anywhere on the ideological spectrum, and honestly, it’s not a terrible one. Sasse is extremely corny from time to time (“We have some friends who camp occasionally not because they like it, but so that they appreciate their home even more”), but that seems like more of a feature than a bug. He doesn’t pose traditionalism as a new counter-culture because Sasse doesn’t have any interest in being part of a counter-culture. And yet, his fidelity to timeless values feels almost refreshing in a political moment when all the compasses seem to be spinning. Even Rand Paul starts to sound good when no one else will speak against a blank check for war.

Sasse is as consistently and conventionally conservative as anyone. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that from his parenting advice.

In the book, Sasse goes far out of his way to be uncontroversial and extend his appeal across the board. Policy disagreements are reduced to asides, and he spends roughly zero time complaining about Obama, something I don’t think many elected Republicans could manage over nearly 300 pages. Sasse doesn’t foam at the mouth. More interesting is the way he reflects a growing willingness on some parts of the right to incorporate left-wing critiques of capitalist society. The senator cites hippie favorite Paul Goodman on public education, C. Wright Mills and John Kenneth Galbraith on consumerism, and even concedes that Karl Marx had a point about the “alienation of labor.” Sasse is a big supporter of traditional values, and it doesn’t bother him to take a shot or two like: “Our global systems of production have radically reduced the prices of almost everything, but they have also come at the cost of promoting a new mentality that everything is disposable.” Compared to the grinning nihilism of the neoliberal consumer implied by popular television (and overrepresented by both parties), it’s easy for even a Christian conservative of conscious to appear progressive.