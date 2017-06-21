Natural Born Buddies: The Shared Ideology of Oliver Stone and Vladimir Putin

It’s a self-important note to end on, but a fitting one for a director who views himself as a martyr to the truth. The Putin Interviews aims to undercut every story you’ve heard about Russia since Donald Trump was elected president—and much more. Stone has long been intent on exposing the seedy underbelly of U.S. foreign policy and the many-tentacled reach of the deep state, even if it means he’s dismissed as a conspiracy nut. “Why does that bother people so much?” he asked Matt Zoller Seitz, as recorded in the indispensable The Oliver Stone Experience. “Because it could be true that their government is a monster? That there’s a malignancy in our military-industrial-security complex that has grown so much more immense now?”

The Putin Interviews is just the crude culmination of a long and singular career.

These are sane questions, but they become something else when they start to dovetail with Donald Trump’s own pet theory for the troubles that have hobbled his young presidency: that it is being derailed by leaks, insubordination, betrayals, and other manifestations of the deep state. And those questions become even more problematic when they are funneled through the mouth of Vladimir Putin, who has an axe to grind and Western democracy to undermine. But while Stone has gotten a lot of grief for his interviews with Putin, this is actually the kind of argument that he has been making for decades, through movies that show hidden puppet-masters pushing the country into conflict to perpetuate their power and serve their self-interest. The Putin Interviews is just the crude culmination of a long and singular career.

The Putin that emerges in The Putin Interviews could almost be an Oliver Stone character. Some of Stone’s best characters—most notably James Woods’s wiry performance in Salvador—are manic figures driven by restless, nervy energy, but his signature leading men, from Jim Garrison in JFK (Kevin Costner) to Chris Taylor in Platoon (Charlie Sheen) to Ron Kovic in Born on the Fourth of July (Tom Cruise), are straight shooters. Their defining trait is an almost simplistic patriotism, albeit one that is eventually shaken by the horrors of their country’s sins. Throughout The Putin Interviews, Stone marvels at Putin’s composure. The Putin that Stone presents is deeply patriotic, clear-eyed, optimistic. He recognizes injustice, in this case the injustice of the United States’s treatment of Russia, from the “shock doctrine” policy of the 1990s to the expansion of NATO, all of which is portrayed as the justification for Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.