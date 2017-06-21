Natural Born Buddies: The Shared Ideology of Oliver Stone and Vladimir Putin

Putin, of course, could also be an Oliver Stone villain. He is vain, conniving, dishonest. He is a genuine puppet-master, one who manipulates Russian patriotism to amass power and serve his own interests. And he lies about it, arguably the biggest sin in Stone’s worldview, articulated throughout his body of work, from Salvador to Snowden.

But Stone is not particularly interested in discerning the “real Putin,” if such a thing exists. Putin emerges from his documentary just as mysterious and contradictory as ever, partly as a result of his own shrewdness and partly because of Stone’s lack of guile. He is so willing to acquiesce to Putin’s version of events that he ends up being viciously trolled, convinced that a video Putin shows him of Americans fighting Tablian insurgents in Afghanistan is actually a video of Russians heroically fighting ISIS.



Perhaps unsurprisingly, The Putin Interviews is far more about the United States than it is about Russia. The case that Putin makes against America is one that Stone himself has made throughout his oeuvre: the disastrous impact of American foreign policy on the people and countries it arrogantly aims to help (Platoon, Salvador, and Born on the Fourth of July); the way the military-industrial complex both controls the country and reflects its dark heart (JFK, W., and Snowden); the inevitable corruption of empire (Alexander); the spiritual poison of Western-style capitalism (Wall Street, Any Given Sunday, Natural Born Killers).

As Zoller Seitz writes in The Oliver Stone Experience, in JFK

the Kennedy assassination is, incredibly, mere means to Stone’s larger end: to warn the viewer that since the end of World War II, the United States has not truly been a democracy, in the sense that school textbooks idealistically claim, but a whey-faced dictatorship run by the military-industrial complex—a loose consortium of interests linked by the desire to acquire and hold power by generating public fear of “enemies” within and without, then generate profits by selling arms and munitions to the U.S. military in order to defend against those same enemies.

The United States, Stone argues, is trapped in this destructive imperialistic cycle. At his free-wheeling best, such as in JFK and Salvador and Platoon, Stone offers a refreshing counterpoint to the cant about American greatness. At his feverish worst, such as in W., his movies read like a Salon.com article circa 2005.

Asked if anything changes now that Trump is president, Putin, with a twinkle in his eye, says nothing does.

Putin paints this version of America repeatedly in The Putin Interviews, both unprompted and with Stone’s encouragement. Asked about the United States’s decision to expand NATO in the two decades that followed the end of the Cold War, Putin says, “I get the impression that they have to enforce control over the Euro-Atlantic camp, and to that end, they need an external enemy.”

In Putin and Stone’s conception of events, the ongoing tension between the United States and Russia is an inevitable result of the U.S.’s imperialistic ambitions and a deep state that is addicted to conflict. Asked if anything changes now that Trump is president, Putin, with a twinkle in his eye, says nothing does: “Everywhere, especially in the United States, bureaucracy is very strong—and bureaucracy is the one that rules the world.”

It’s a more compelling argument than many in the foreign policy establishment would admit. But in The Putin Interviews, the message isn’t as big a problem as the medium—and as Stone has aged, he has increasingly embraced any medium that shares his message. Stone himself referred to the idea that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election as a “great fiction.” The irony is that Putin’s coy denials in The Putin Interviews all but concede that Russia did it. “When there is an action, there is always a counteraction,” Putin says, not-quite admitting what everyone already knows.



But this, too, lines up with Stone’s great thesis. In Stone’s universe, this is a truth that the people of the United States must understand: that the U.S.’s hostile acts abroad have consequences, that chickens ultimately come home to roost. But Vladimir Putin is not Jim Garrison or Chris Taylor, even if he isn’t exactly Natural Born Killers’s Mickey Knox either.

“[W]e have reached Roman Empire grotesquerie,” Stone told Zoller Seitz. “The change of leadership means nothing; the new emperors mean nothing. They’re wrestling with greater and greater scandals, more distracting things. There’ll be a thousand Fergusons. There’ll be a thousand ISISes, groups that are essentially our creation. There’ll be messes everywhere, and we’ll be fighting with them. We can’t even get judges appointed. Gridlock has reached the point of Roman corruption madness. How do you come out of that? Hopefully, for us, it’ll be a slow decline. The barbarians, so to speak, came into Rome and extended it another seven hundred years.”

In that wild hodgepodge of ideas, there is a message. It would just mean a lot more coming from Stone than Vladimir Putin.