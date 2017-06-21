Jon Ossoff’s loss shows that the suburbs aren’t a slam dunk for Democrats.

Democrats have now gone 0-4 in special elections in Kansas, Montana, Georgia, and South Carolina, and Republicans are gloating. Donald Trump used the results in Georgia and South Carolina, where Democrats narrowly lost in heavily Republican districts, to argue that Democrats had to acquiesce to his agenda:

Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Newt Gingrich, meanwhile, made the case that the results showed that you had to buy his book:

My new book, Understanding Trump, helps explain why Democrats are 0-4 and GOP@is 4-0 in specials.different than Washington analysts. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 21, 2017

The reality, unsurprisingly, is much different. Despite the goose egg in the win column, Democrats showed that the momentum remains on their side by dramatically outperforming both past results and expectations: