Anti-Anti-Trumpism Is the Glue Holding Together the Republican Party

Anti-anti-Trumpism is a natural outgrowth of longstanding Republican tendencies toward negative politics, which ramped up in the 1990s when then–House Speaker Newt Gingrich and fellow Republicans made opposing President Bill Clinton the primary feature of their party. But this anti-Democratic and anti-liberal philosophy has been updated today to account for an unpopular Republican president: Whatever you dislike about Trump, rest assured his opponents are far worse.

Anti-anti-Trumpism pervades conservative thinking, and is especially strong in an unexpected quarter: among “Never Trump” Republicans. Media outlets like National Review and The Federalist, which once warned that Trump was a menace to conservatism, are now devoted to decrying the president’s critics, sometimes portraying them as subversives who will stop at nothing, not even violence, to defeat Trump. Matt Lewis, a conservative writer at the Daily Beast, on Wednesday lamented this “shift” at The Federalist, writing, “It’s one thing to point out the left’s hypocrisy and the media’s hyperventilation; it’s another thing to cast Trump as a victim.”

Anti-anti-Trumpism is an increasingly comfortable mode for many conservatives because it allows them to maintain a right-wing identity, and support the Republican Congress, without affirmatively backing the toxic president himself. It’s an especially convenient position for traditional conservative writers who want to remain relevant—that is, to retain their readership—in the age of Trump. “The anti-anti-Trump position is a safe one,” John Ziegler, a Mediaite columnist and conservative talk show host, told Lewis, “because you’re giving the Trump cult what they want while you’re also trying to pretend you’re standing on some sort of principle.”

The powerful appeal of anti-anti-Trumpism is evident in the latest New York Times column by David Brooks, once the embodiment of intellectual Never Trumpism. Brooks compares the ongoing Russia investigation with the fake Whitewater scandal that Republicans ginned up in the 1990s, a comparison that immediately falls apart when Brooks admits he doesn’t even know what Whitewater was all about: “I was the op-ed editor at The Wall Street Journal at the peak of the Whitewater scandal. We ran a series of investigative pieces ‘raising serious questions’ (as we say in the scandal business) about the nefarious things the Clintons were thought to have done back in Arkansas. Now I confess I couldn’t follow all the actual allegations made in those essays.”

Starting from this place of ignorance, Brooks confidently concludes, “In retrospect Whitewater seems overblown. And yet it has to be confessed that, at least so far, the Whitewater scandal was far more substantive than the Russia-collusion scandal now gripping Washington. There may be a giant revelation still to come. But as the Trump-Russia story has evolved, it is striking how little evidence there is that any underlying crime occurred—that there was any actual collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and the Russians.” He later writes that “frankly, on my list of reasons Trump is unfit for the presidency, the Russia-collusion story ranks number 971.”