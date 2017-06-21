Travis Kalanick may be gone, but Uber is still a shady company.

On Wednesday it was reported that Uber’s shareholders had gotten sick of the antics of their large adult son, and asked him to step down. It was long past due: Over the past year Uber has gone through scandal after scandal, most of which Kalanick brought upon the company. As CEO, Kalanick fostered a toxic workplace culture rife with sexism, leading former employee Susan Fowler to publish a blog post in February alleging that Uber’s HR department systematically ignored her sexual harassment complaints.

Then there are the former senior executives who are being sued after one of them obtained and shared the private medical records of a woman who was allegedly raped by her Uber driver. Last week, a board member resigned because he made a sexist joke at a meeting meant to address Uber’s sexism.

Now with Kalanick gone (although he remains on the board of directors), the company is trying to revamp its image. In a statement, Uber’s board wrote that Kalanick’s departure would allow the company to “embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history.” On Tuesday, it released its 180-day plan to make the company better for its drivers, starting by allowing in-app tipping, a feature that its competitor, Lyft, has offered for five years.