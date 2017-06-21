Travis Kalanick may be gone, but Uber is still a shady company.

Now with Kalanick gone (although he remains on the board of directors), the company is trying to revamp its image. In a statement, Uber’s board wrote that Kalanick’s departure would allow the company to “embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history.” On Tuesday, it released its 180-day plan to make the company better for its drivers, starting by allowing in-app tipping, a feature that its competitor, Lyft, has offered for five years.

These changes are a win for drivers. Tipping was one of the main asks of the Independent Drivers Guild, an affiliate of the Machinists Union, which represents 50,000 drivers in New York City. But a peek under the hood reveals the ways in which Uber is still a sketchy company.

Take the Independent Drivers Guild itself. This is the first time Uber has officially recognized a group of drivers, but there are a lot of reasons why it’s advantageous for Uber to do so, as Noam Scheiber reports at The New York Times. First, the guild is not officially a union, which means it can’t bargain for a contract that would include wages and benefits. It’s difficult for Uber drivers to form an actual union because they are classified as independent contractors instead of employees, an arrangement that labor activists have criticized time and time again.