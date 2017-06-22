The Senate health care bill is a blatant attack on America’s most vulnerable.

At long last, Senate Republicans have released their version of Trumpcare—and it’s now obvious why they tried to hide it from the public. It is essentially a gift to America’s wealthiest families, and the poor, the disabled and the elderly will pay for it. The New York Times reports that the Senate’s bill maintains the deep Medicaid cuts proposed by the House and ends the taxes the Affordable Care Act levied to pay for an expansion of health care access. It adds that the bill would offer states “the ability to drop many of the benefits required by the Affordable Care Act, like maternity care, emergency services, and mental health treatment.”

Andy Slavitt, who helped design the ACA, believes the bill will be particularly dangerous for seniors:

This bill is awful for anyone planning on aging. Age tax, nursing home cuts, robbing Medicare Trust Fund. 13 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) June 22, 2017

As previously reported, Medicaid cuts in the form of per capita caps will disproportionately affect people with disabilities, and this problem remains unchanged from the House version of the bill.