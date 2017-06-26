Can Journalists Live Without Twitter?

“I do think it would be a loss for wise journalists when it comes to listening to what the public is saying and thinking and asking, and when it comes to collaborating with the public,” said Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York. He pointed to the Post’s David Fahrenthold, who recently crowdsourced his investigation of President Donald Trump’s charitable giving. Dave Weigel, a political reporter for the Post, said Twitter doesn’t compare to “the classic internet of bloggers reacting to articles and hashing it out in a more humane way,” but that it does allow him debate other writers, and often they can “figure each other out.”



Other journalists view Twitter less favorably, and are weaning themselves off of it. New York Times columnist Bret Stephens declared in a column last week that he’s forswearing the platform “for good.” “Twitter is terrific when tailored as a personalized wire service and can be a useful way to communicate with readers,” he wrote, but it “erases nuance, coarsens thought, [and] facilitates a form of self-righteous digital bullying and mob-like behavior that can wreck people’s lives.” He called Twitter “the political pornography of our time: revealing but distorting, exciting but dulling, debasing to its users, and, well, ejaculatory. It’s bad for the soul and, as Donald Trump proves daily, bad for the country.”

And yet, even Stephens isn’t quitting cold turkey. “I’ll keep my Twitter handle, and hopefully my followers,” he wrote. Which raises this crucial point: Many writers also depend on their Twitter following, which they’ve worked hard to grow, for spreading their stories widely. “Yeah, I’d be bummed,” Rensin said. “I’d be unsure at first how to distribute my work.” Weigel said that selling his new book on progressive rock would be harder without “a fan base that’s easy to activate” on Twitter. Having a large Twitter following is also an asset for journalists in the job market, because of the traffic it drives to their employers’ websites. Were the platform to evaporate, these journalists would lose that competitive edge.