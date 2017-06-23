What Killed Gawker? Maybe It Was Capitalism.

Knappenberger underscores this idea by dedicating the final third of his documentary not to Gawker, but to another media company: the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In January 2016, the paper was mysteriously bought by an anonymous entity—even Review-Journal staffers were kept in the dark. Audio shows Michael Schroeder, the man who helped facilitate the deal, being pressed by the staff to reveal the new owner, to which he fumblingly responds, “We really don’t think … they want you to focus on your job.”

The film viscerally illustrates the division between billionaires like Thiel and the rest of us.

So they did. It was Review-Journal reporters themselves who uncovered their new owner: the billionaire casino magnate and Republican heavyweight donor Sheldon Adelson. After the purchase, it was reported that Adelson barred reporters from writing stories about him and that stories about Adelson’s business deals were either killed or heavily edited.

By linking these two seemingly disparate cases, Knappenberger argues that the media story of our time isn’t about the destruction of a single news organization (Gawker) or the takeover of another (Review-Journal). He suggests that our new Gilded Age has seen the return not only of monopolization and astronomic inequality, but also outsized oligarchical influence over the media, whether it’s an envelope-pushing website, a storied newspaper, or something in between.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post—and while he has promised not to interfere with the paper’s coverage, that promise is, of course, dependent on the whims of Jeff Bezos. The Wall Street Journal is in the grips of Rupert Murdoch. Jared Kushner, son of a wealthy New Jersey developer and son-in-law to a wealthy New York developer-turned-president of the United States, owns the New York Observer. Fancy sportswear mogul Peter Barbey bought the Village Voice in 2015, whose union he is now reportedly in the process of destroying. A billionaire Republican donor, Frank VanderSloot, nearly bankrupted Mother Jones. The very idea of media as a public service has long been in decline, with television news networks bowing before the demands of advertisers and Donald Trump threatening to eliminate funding for public broadcasting.

It’s hard to escape the sense that empowered members of the one percent are spending their buckets of money to remake the media in their preferred image. As NPR’s David Folkenflik states in the documentary, “Peter Thiel’s decision to get involved was of a different order. What he did in financing the suits against Gawker was a kind of adversarial stance and attack that was sheathed from public view.” And all of this comes amidst a historic rise in distrust of and hostility toward the press on the part of the American public itself. Trump rode his way to the presidency in part by taking the “dishonest media” to task.