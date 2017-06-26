The Democrats’ Last Best Chance to Rescue Obamacare

It is infuriatingly easy to imagine Senate Republicans passing legislation that throws millions of people off of their health plans to finance a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans this week, just days after introducing it—without holding a single hearing for debate and amendments, or waiting for a final impact analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.

That may not seem like it matches the available facts. After all, more than enough Republican senators have announced their opposition to the plan to sink it in an up-or-down vote. But the counterintuitive arithmetic of legislative horse-trading means that declaring the bill dead likely requires stiff opposition from twice the number of GOP senators needed to kill it.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two Republican votes in the final tally. Three kills it. But unless three moderate Republicans and three conservative Republicans oppose it for mutually exclusive reasons—the moderates because it soaks the poor too much, the conservatives because it does not soak them enough—then it can’t be considered a dead letter. Over the course of the next several days, McConnell will try to pry reluctant members loose from their opposition with gimmicks and kickbacks. If three conservatives and two moderates oppose the bill, he can buy off the three conservatives, and vice versa.

Without a pincer movement like this, McConnell could race a substantially modified bill to final passage, long before CBO has weighed in on the effects of the changes.