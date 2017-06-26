Trump’s “No one will lose coverage” is turning out to be the worst campaign promise since “Read my lips.”

But the Congressional Budget Office’s report suggests that, functionally speaking, the Senate’s bill is no different from the House’s. It projects that a mere 22 million people will lose their health insurance by 2026. The cuts to Medicaid are just as extreme, and get worse with time. “By 2026, among people under age 65,” the CBO report reads, “enrollment in Medicaid would fall by about 16 percent and an estimated 49 million people would be uninsured, compared with 28 million who would lack insurance that year under current law.” The bill is basically an enormous assault on Medicaid, all to pay for taxes for the rich.

The CBO also undercuts what had been one of the few arguments in favor of the Senate’s bill, which is that it would do more to help people below the poverty line. Instead, the CBO finds that the tax credits offered by the Senate bill would be completely useless to the poor.

The Senate’s bill, however, reduces the federal budget by $321 billion over the next 10 years, compared to the House bill, which reduces it by $119 billion. This is most likely by design. Mitch McConnell can now offer the $202 billion difference as concessions to Republican fence-sitters, most likely in the form of programs to combat opioid addiction.