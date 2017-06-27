Skip Navigation
Primary Concerns/

Mitch McConnell’s “Unconscionable” Health Care Bill

Kentucky's former governor, Steve Beshear, has some choice words for the Republican leader and for Democrats trying to stop Trumpcare.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is just a few votes away from passing legislation that would reduce health insurance coverage by 22 million people.

Ironically, the impact would be most severe in his home state of Kentucky, where the Affordable Care Act covered half a million people—a huge percent of that state’s population.

The person most responsible for that success story is Kentucky’s former governor, Steve Beshear. He joined us by telephone from Lexington to discuss GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, and his prescriptions for a Democratic party revival.

Further reading:

Read More:
Primary Concerns, Steve Beshear, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, Trumpcare, Obamacare, Health Care, Kynect, Affordable Care Act, ACA, American Health Care Act, AHCA, BCRA, Better Care Act, Politics