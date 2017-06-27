Mitch McConnell’s “Unconscionable” Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is just a few votes away from passing legislation that would reduce health insurance coverage by 22 million people.

Ironically, the impact would be most severe in his home state of Kentucky, where the Affordable Care Act covered half a million people—a huge percent of that state’s population.

The person most responsible for that success story is Kentucky’s former governor, Steve Beshear. He joined us by telephone from Lexington to discuss GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare, and his prescriptions for a Democratic party revival.