Democrats Are Warning That Trumpcare Will Kill People. Is It Convincing?

For many top Republicans, dealing with the lethality of this legislation has meant simply ignoring it. Asked by Fox News about Warren’s warnings, President Donald Trump responded with racist name-calling: “I actually think she’s a hopeless case. I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas. I actually think that she is just somebody who has got a lot of hatred, a lot anger.” Senator Orrin Hatch invoked the recent push for comity following the shooting of Representative Steve Scalise:

The brief time when we were *not* accusing those we disagree with of murder was nice while it lasted. https://t.co/qr1rzon1cg — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 23, 2017

Even if GOP partisans weren’t shrugging off the stakes of Trumpcare, Berkeley linguist George Lakoff believes Democrats’ messaging wouldn’t win over conservatives. “It’s not raising ire throughout the red states,” he said, for a variety of reasons. There’s the pull of tribalism: GOP voters would “rather believe whatever the Republicans tell them.” There’s also “in-group nurturance,” an impulse on the right to care more about their own communities, as opposed to the broader public. And “conservatives have a very hard time with systemic causation.” The health care bill, Lakoff explained, would set up a system ultimately resulting in death, but wouldn’t dole out death immediately and directly. It wouldn’t be seen as purposefully killing people, in contrast to the old Republican lie that the Affordable Care Act would result in “death panels.” He said, “They were understood as more direct. When you call them ‘death panels,’ the assumption is that the panels would decide who would die.”

Lakoff offered advice for Democrats hoping to persuade these conservatives. “Talk to people about people they know in these groups—their social groups, their community groups,” he said. “You have to bring it down to moral human values for people they know. You get pastors, people in church groups, neighbors.” For now, though, he concluded, “It’ll play to the Democratic base, but I don’t see the Democratic base effectively going out and organizing. I don’t see the Democratic base and independents getting their neighbors passionate.”

“George doesn’t respond very well to data or doesn’t learn very much from data,” countered Stan Greenberg, a prominent Democratic pollster and strategist. His firm recently conducted opinion surveys on the Republican health care bill, turning up evidence that the current Democratic messaging can work. According to a memo on the surveys, “The strongest attack [on the bill] is elemental—it will push people with pre-existing conditions to go without treatment and ‘some will die’—and that is unacceptable to ‘anyone who respects and cherishes human life.’”

Greenberg says “there was no pushback on believability” when his firm talked in its survey about the Congressional Budget Office score of the House health care bill. “When the Republicans pulled the bill and couldn’t get the votes after the CBO report, that made the attacks on the bill very credible,” he said. “People just didn’t doubt those facts. The CBO reports are seen as very credible.” That helps to explain why the House reworked their bill and passed it without waiting for a new CBO analysis.