Trumpcare Will Kill People. Why Is That So Hard to Accept?

The conservative estimate, based on a recent paper published by Harvard researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine, is that one life is saved for every 830 adults who gain health insurance. That means passing the BHRA would directly kill about 200,000 people over the next decade. That’s not “millions” of preventable deaths, but it is still a lot of preventable deaths. And even if the number is lower, these are preventable deaths that at least need to be discussed. (Of course, this is not even to mention the many ways in which the Senate’s health care bill will simply make people’s lives worse.)

Only someone who will not be affected by the GOP’s push to repeal and replace Obamacare would attach a smiley face to the bill’s passage.

Roy also appears to be claiming that such nakedly emotional appeals are not helpful—that policy-makers and pundits should make a stoic, dry-eyed case for whether a policy is good for society as a whole. But what’s extraordinary about the debate surrounding the GOP’s health care bill is that Republicans are not trying to make this argument. They are not saying that depriving millions of people of health insurance will result in better care for everyone, in the aggregate. They are simply lying about what is contained in the bill, as my colleague Jeet Heer pointed out this morning. This is because there is no policy argument for what Republicans are doing, other than a dogmatic belief that taxes and the social safety net are bad.

This has somehow been lost on certain pundits in the mainstream media. On Monday night, CNN’s Chris Cillizza revealed a fun new feature—an emoji-meter that tells readers what he thinks the chances of passage are for the Senate’s health care bill. Here is the handy key, as written out by Cillizza: “There are three options: 1) Smiley face (good chance of passage) 2) Meh face (50-50-ish chance) and 3) Sad face (less than 50% chance). Every day I’ll write a post with an emoji update of the bill’s chances.”