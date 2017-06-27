The United States might be stumbling into a deeper war in Syria.

With ISIS in retreat, the likelihood of a larger American intervention in Syria is increasing rather than decreasing. This is because the various factions fighting ISIS—the remnants of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as well as Russia, Iran, and the U.S.—are getting ready to maximize their power in the post-ISIS world.

Last night, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released an ominous statement warning of future chemical attacks by Assad that the United States would be prepared to answer:

There were reports last night, now denied by the White House, that both CENTCOM and the State Department were caught off guard by Spicer’s statement.