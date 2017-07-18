But no state has undermined voting rights more than North Carolina. In April, Republicans responded to the election of a new Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, by reversing the long-standing rule that gives the governor’s party control of state and local election boards. Under the new legislation, control would alternate between the two parties from one year to the next—but the GOP would control the boards in even-numbered years, during major elections. When Cooper vetoed the bill, Republicans used their legislative supermajorities—won via an electoral map that’s been ruled an illegal racial gerrymander—to override him and muscle it into law. For good measure, GOP leaders plan to pass a new voter ID law to replace the one struck down last year when a federal court ruled that it “targeted African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

Taken together, the new laws represent the greatest threat to voting rights since Republicans seized control of a host of state legislatures in 2010. But two things are different this time around. In 2013, the Supreme Court invalidated the most important plank of the Voting Rights Act, meaning there are now fewer federal protections in place to help mitigate the damage, especially in the South. In addition, the Justice Department is now in the hands of an administration that has openly sided with those looking to undermine the right to vote.

It’s no surprise that last fall’s election has revived efforts to crack down on voting rights. “The electorate looked a little different in 2016, compared to 2008 and 2012,” says Ho, the ACLU lawyer. “It had fewer African Americans.” By making it more difficult for black voters to go to the polls, he says, Republicans hope to secure their majority into the future. “If you want the electorate in the future to resemble the 2016 electorate, one way to perpetuate that is to restrict access to the ballot box.”