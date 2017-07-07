Kris Kobach Is Preparing to Be the Next Trump

In Kansas, one of the primary functions of this position is to serve as the state’s chief elections officer. Despite all available evidence showing conclusively that voter fraud basically doesn’t exist, Kobach insisted it was a rampant problem in need of drastic solutions. Within three months of assuming office he had convinced the state legislature and Governor Sam Brownback to sign off on his pet project, the Kansas Secure and Fair Elections Act (SAFE), which requires voters to prove their citizenship before they can cast their ballots.

The Kansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights called out the law as a textbook case of voter suppression, and pointed out what anyone who studies elections already knows: Voter disenfranchisement is a much bigger problem than voter fraud, especially among poor and minority communities. “It does look like lower-income precincts with a large African-American population are affected [by SAFE] more than others,” Emporia State University professor Michael Smith told the Kansas City Star. “It doesn’t seem to be race-neutral in its effect.”

Emboldened by the success of his voter suppression efforts, Kobach made an unprecedented grab for power. June 8, 2015, may be remembered as the day an autocrat was born. It was on that day that Governor Brownback signed a bill granting Kobach the power to prosecute. Kansas’s nativist secretary of state, who had made a whole career out of placing undue burdens on those (usually minorities) exercising their constitutional rights, now had the power to charge anyone he liked with breaking the laws that he wrote.

No other secretary of state in America has been granted this power. His office keeps its official website updated with everything Kobach is doing to rid the state of the mythical plague of voter fraud, including all nine—count ‘em, nine convictions, many of which seem questionable—he’s managed to secure with his newly minted prosecutorial powers.

Kris Kobach is the embodiment of all of the modern Republican Party’s basest urges. He was an early adopter of the birther conspiracy, repeatedly calling on President Obama to release his birth certificate (which he had already done). On his radio show in 2015, he suggested Obama might end all prosecutions of African-Americans. He relentlessly paints immigrants as leeches, sucking America dry of all the resources that should be going, presumably, to tax-paying white people.

Of all the rising stars on the right, none are more gleefully anti-democratic and dangerously competent than Kris Kobach. In addition to his Yale law degree, he has an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a PhD from Oxford. He resembles Ted Cruz in this way, but is far more telegenic and less viscerally repellent than the Texas senator. And he has spent years implementing the vilest of Trump’s ideas long before Trump made them mainstream in the Republican Party.

Many people assume that Trump is an outlier. But it is just as likely that he is a prelude.

He is also nakedly ambitious. Last month, Kobach launched a campaign to run for governor of Kansas. He lambasted the conservative legislature’s rollback of Governor Brownback’s historic tax cuts for the rich, which almost bankrupted the state and depleted its education and transportation coffers. If he were to win the governor’s mansion, a presidential run would seem to be a given.

A few short years ago, it would have been unimaginable for somone so openly hostile to America’s core democratic values to make it out of a Republican presidential primary. For all its illiberal tendencies, the Republican establishment had at least paid lip service to the idea of America as a beacon of freedom and opportunity, open to all willing to do their fair share. That all changed in 2016. Research shows that Trump activated a swath of voters that had been searching for a politician who would run an openly prejudicial campaign—voters who are now crucial to the GOP’s coalition. Initially resistant to Trump’s relentless assault on the party’s dignity and legitimacy, Republicans are now mainlining Trump’s xenophobia, and politicians like Kobach are the beneficiaries.

For all its protests, the Republican Party is being remade in Trump’s image. And Kobach has spent his entire career positioning himself to be ready to inherit Trump’s movement once Trump fades from the scene, perhaps as early as 2020.

Many people assume that Trump is an outlier. But it is just as likely that he is a prelude. As the Republican Party continues down its Trumpian path, Kobach’s future in national politics grows dismayingly brighter. And the shoes of America’s deported immigrant mothers and fathers will continue to pile up at his doorstep.