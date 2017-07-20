Trump’s presidency has created a huge market for everything from campaign memoirs to resistance manifestos to dystopian fiction.

By and large, however, the publishing industry—like so many others—was slow to recognize that Trump was a force to be reckoned with. It was a costly mistake: When Barnes & Noble released disappointing financial numbers last fall, the company blamed the election. “The current trend can be traced precisely to the current election cycle, which is unprecedented in terms of the fear, anger, and frustration being experienced by the public,” chairman Len Riggio complained to investors. “The preoccupation with this election is keeping them at home, glued to their TVs and at their desktops.” If it wasn’t about Trump, Americans weren’t buying.

Now publishers are scrambling to make up for lost time. A slew of Trump-related books have hit bookstore shelves in recent months, and more are on the way. Naomi Klein recently rushed out No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need. Fox News host Eric Bolling is publishing The Swamp: Washington’s Murky Pool of Corruption and Cronyism and How Trump Can Drain It. MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, who became a media star after she tussled with Trump during the election, will publish a campaign memoir in September, while journalists Mark Halperin and John Heilemann will churn out their inevitable take on the campaign sometime next year.

The person who may gain the most from the surge of interest in Trump books, of course, is Trump himself. By the time the real estate mogul launched his presidential campaign, his book Trump: The Art of the Deal—“the number-one-selling business book of all time,” he has falsely claimed—had faded in popularity. But during the election, Trump published a new paperback edition and encouraged fans at his rallies to purchase it. He even offered to sign copies for supporters who donated to his campaign. The book has once again soared up the best-seller lists. In the first six months of this year, it’s already sold more than 74,000 copies.