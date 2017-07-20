The glass-encased Javits Center in Manhattan, where Hillary Clinton held her ill-fated victory party last November, now feels haunted by the ghosts of the election. In early June, during BookExpo America, the publishing industry’s largest annual trade conference, Donald Trump is everywhere. Authors, booksellers, and attendees are all eager to discuss the president’s latest assaults on democracy and common decency. Amid the banners promoting Dan Brown and John Grisham, a life-size cardboard cutout of Alec Baldwin doing his best Trump impression promotes the actor’s forthcoming book: You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump. For a moment, Clinton herself manages to steal back the spotlight—she shows up at the conference to push a collection of personal essays and a children’s version of her 1996 best-seller, It Takes A Village. But it’s clear that the book industry—like the rest of the country—is now consumed by all things Trump.

Since the election, dozens of books about Trump have already hit bookstores—and they’re selling at a rapid clip. On the right, Trump adviser Roger Stone has written The Making of the President 2016, an account of the president’s insurgent campaign that has sold nearly 20,000 copies. Newt Gingrich has jumped in with Understanding Trump, which purports to explain Trump’s populist appeal to elites in Washington and New York. On the left, scholar Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, which offers tips on how to resist authoritarianism, has sold more than 100,000 copies, while historian Allan Lichtman’s The Case for Impeachment sold 10,000 copies in its first seven weeks.

“We are seeing more and more book publishers stepping up,” says Jenn Abel Kovitz, the associate publisher of Catapult, Counterpoint Press, and Soft Skull books. “They’re saying, ‘These are issues that need to be handled with a complexity and depth that an online hot take can’t provide.’”

Trump’s rise has also sparked renewed interest in dystopian fiction. To keep up with a spike in demand after the election, Margaret Atwood’s publisher reprinted 150,000 copies of her novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Sinclair Lewis’s It Can’t Happen Here have shot up the best-seller lists, while sales of George Orwell’s 1984 skyrocketed by 9,500 percent following Trump’s inauguration. Signet Classics, which publishes the mass-market edition, rushed out 200,000 additional copies. “We’ve printed, just this week, about half of what we normally sell in a year,” Craig Burke, the publicity director for Signet Classics, told The New York Times in January.