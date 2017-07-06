The New Nation-States

Pulling back on renewable energy also creates a dire economic challenge for the state: Ten times more people work in clean energy in California than mine coal in the entire country. Google and Apple are clearly making clean tech their next big conquest; Elon Musk is emerging as the Henry Ford of the new millennium. It’s not that Governor Brown is perfect—he’s been unwilling to stand up to the frackers exploiting Kern County—but he can tell where the future lies.

And he’s not alone. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also set his sights on clean tech: A Tesla gigafactory should be up and running in Buffalo this year, and his ambitious utility-reform plan has produced a new generation of startups eager to monetize energy conservation. Sacramento and Albany, not Washington, are emerging as the capitals most important to our energy future. Others are starting to place their own bets: Days after Trump’s Paris announcement, Hawaii Governor David Ige signed a law that calls on the state to implement portions of the accord on its own. “Hawaii is seeing the impacts firsthand,” Ige declared. “Tides are getting higher, biodiversity is shrinking, coral is bleaching. We must acknowledge these realities at home.”

If you want to know who is serious about forging a new path on global warming, ignore all the airy proclamations about meeting the Paris targets—and instead pay attention to the cities and states making the very real and measurable pledge to go 100 percent renewable. California’s senate just passed such a commitment by a 2–1 margin. More dramatically, the day after Trump said he had been elected to serve “Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Mayor Bill Peduto announced that Pittsburgh will run entirely on clean energy by 2035. “If you are a mayor and not preparing for the impacts of climate change,” Peduto said, “you aren’t doing your job.” All told, 27 cities in 17 states have pledged to go 100 percent renewable—a move that puts them at direct odds with federal policy. Call them “climate sanctuaries.” San Francisco, Boulder, and Burlington won’t surprise you—but Atlanta and Salt Lake City and San Diego have done the same.

The real test will come in September next year, when “subnational” governments from around the world gather in California to sign the “Under2 MOU,” an agreement committing them to uphold the Paris targets. Launched in 2015 by California and the German state of Baden-Württemberg, the movement now includes everyone from Alsace to Abruzzo to the Australian Capital Territory; from Sichuan to Scotland to South Sumatra; from Manchester City to Madeira to Michoacán. Altogether: a billion people, responsible for more than a third of the world’s economic output. And every promise they make, sincere or not, provides climate activists with ammunition to hold each government accountable.

It’s true that California can’t force Texas or Ohio to act, the way Congress can—but if California gets richer from renewable energy, you can be sure that Texas and Ohio will feel pressure to follow suit. Under existing law, in fact, California can set its own standards for things like automobile mileage—which in turn forces Detroit to produce cleaner cars, since they don’t want to churn out different models for different regions. Big business doesn’t like a state like California dictating how much American industry can pollute—which is why Trump wants to end California’s powers under the Clean Air Act. (States, it appears, should not be allowed to experiment with anything as dangerous as breathable air.) And what if Washington does outlaw clean cars in California? Well, as I said, secession is still far-fetched. But it’s worth remembering that Jerry Brown oversees the fifth-largest economy on the planet. If it chooses to, California could probably go it alone.

Thanks to Trump, new political powers are emerging from unexpected places. In North America, for instance, Native Americans sit astride big hydrocarbon reserves and pipeline routes, and their sovereignty is making it harder for the fossil fuel companies to proceed. Big corporations are feeling public pressure to go green, and in turn they’re pushing back hard on recalcitrant states: Google recently used its plans to build a data center in North Carolina to pressure Duke Energy, a notorious polluter, into providing the company with vast amounts of solar power. For years, whenever we’ve thought about politics and public policy, our heads have swiveled automatically in the direction of Washington. Now, as with so much else, Trumpism is changing that tropism in unpredictable ways.