At the top there is the cosmopolitan, highly educated “privileged class,” who are mostly content with the status quo. Next are “those who dig in,” the middle-class families struggling on the precipice of downward mobility in the face of spiraling costs for education, housing, and health care. Finally, there are “those who get stuck,” the working poor and the underclass—Americans who have been incarcerated or chronically unemployed or otherwise mired in poverty with no clear way out. In other words, the complacent class covers almost everyone. Indeed, Cowen argues, it is our complacency that unites us: “Despite the divergences in their situations,” he writes, these groups share “a certain level of social and emotional and indeed ideological acceptance—a presupposition—of slower change.”

This is a stirring provocation, to be sure. Complacency, Cowen argues, explains almost everything about our national character: why we’ve become less likely to riot, why we aren’t as willing to move across the country for better work or lifestyle, why a majority now agrees that a chill-out, feel-good drug like marijuana ought to be legalized. Yet the very case studies he cites tend to contradict his own theory. Take Cowen’s chapter on why Americans no longer participate in large-scale riots. By his own account, it’s not that the down-and-out are less disposed to smash windows than they were in the 1960s. It’s that policing and crowd management techniques have evolved significantly over the past few decades. Authorities now employ a host of sophisticated approaches to prevent unrest from sparking, and to defuse it quickly when it does, requiring permits for protests, creating “free speech zones,” and increasing surveillance of would-be troublemakers under the Patriot Act. When riots do break out—like the Ferguson uprising over the police shooting of Michael Brown—local officials often bring in sympathetic authority figures (black clergy and police chiefs) and organizations like Amnesty International to broker peace and prevent disorder from spreading further.

Likewise, Cowen’s analysis of the reemergence of segregation reveals little about national complacency. As he shows, segregation by income and education in major metropolitan areas has increased dramatically over the past half-century, even at a time when few people would openly profess to want it. Historically, segregation has been the result of income inequality, sky-high rents, and discriminatory policies such as redlining. But according to Cowen, it is also the result of “the increasing ability of Americans of means to sort with people who are like themselves in terms of education and income and social class.” In other words, if complacency has helped fuel segregation, it’s the complacency of the elite few who wish to be surrounded by their own—rather than of the many who find themselves disadvantaged by segregated neighborhoods and schools.