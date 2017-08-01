but, for the aspirational class, it is members’ eagerness to acquire knowledge and to use this information to form socially and environmentally conscious values that sets them apart from everyone else—which is why a $2 heirloom tomato purchased from a farmers market is so symbolically weighty of aspirational class consumption and a white Range Rover is not.

Even forms of inconspicuous consumption undertaken in one’s ostensible downtime (attending a SoulCycle class or watching Stranger Things) can increase one’s cultural capital. “How else can an individual seem informed (and intellectually productive) at a dinner party if he’s not spending free time doing things that make him seem smart and culturally aware?” asks Currid-Halkett.



While a desire to buy organic root vegetables might seem innocuous enough, there is a disquieting side to inconspicuous consumption. Aspirational-class parents reproduce their class position for their children in ways that are even less visible, but far more significant and expensive, than dressing them in artisan-made organic cotton tees. They buy their kids boutique health care, take them on enriching trips to the Galápagos, and—most importantly—equip them with every educational advantage, from high-end preschools to SAT tutors to Ivy League tuition. In 2014, the top one percent spent 860 percent more than the national average on education.

For the aspirational class, the moral consumerism of buying the heirloom tomato provides a handy cover for the fact that their inconspicuous consumption reinforces their own economic privilege. As a result, members of this elite often come to view their station in life as ethical and deserved, unaware of the ways in which their spending patterns exacerbate class stratification. “At the very least,” Currid-Halkett points out, “they do not see themselves to blame.”

It is here that The Sum of Small Things dovetails with The Complacent Class, which sets out to indict a comparable mind-set of self-satisfaction. Among the causes of stagnation in America, Cowen contends, is the “Not in My Back Yard” attitude of affluent city-dwellers, who protest the construction of homeless shelters and methadone clinics in order to “preserve” their neighborhoods. Like Currid-Halkett’s aspirational class, to which most of them belong, NIMBYers cluster in densely populated metropolitan areas. “Quite frankly,” writes Cowen, “those are parts of America where people feel very good about themselves.”

But according to Cowen, complacency extends far beyond the urban elite. The great problem of our time, he believes, is that we’ve abandoned the spirit of restlessness that was once a central tenet of the American experiment. He points to sluggish rates of productivity, the decline of geographical and socioeconomic mobility, and the increase in segregation by income, education, and ideology each as symptoms of our collective inertia. Cowen’s titular class is, in fact, composed of several different classes—each of which, he argues, suffers from its own specific form of complacency.

At the top there is the cosmopolitan, highly educated “privileged class,” who are mostly content with the status quo. Next are “those who dig in,” the middle-class families struggling on the precipice of downward mobility in the face of spiraling costs for education, housing, and health care. Finally, there are “those who get stuck,” the working poor and the underclass—Americans who have been incarcerated or chronically unemployed or otherwise mired in poverty with no clear way out. In other words, the complacent class covers almost everyone. Indeed, Cowen argues, it is our complacency that unites us: “Despite the divergences in their situations,” he writes, these groups share “a certain level of social and emotional and indeed ideological acceptance—a presupposition—of slower change.”

This is a stirring provocation, to be sure. Complacency, Cowen argues, explains almost everything about our national character: why we’ve become less likely to riot, why we aren’t as willing to move across the country for better work or lifestyle, why a majority now agrees that a chill-out, feel-good drug like marijuana ought to be legalized. Yet the very case studies he cites tend to contradict his own theory. Take Cowen’s chapter on why Americans no longer participate in large-scale riots. By his own account, it’s not that the down-and-out are less disposed to smash windows than they were in the 1960s. It’s that policing and crowd management techniques have evolved significantly over the past few decades. Authorities now employ a host of sophisticated approaches to prevent unrest from sparking, and to defuse it quickly when it does, requiring permits for protests, creating “free speech zones,” and increasing surveillance of would-be troublemakers under the Patriot Act. When riots do break out—like the Ferguson uprising over the police shooting of Michael Brown—local officials often bring in sympathetic authority figures (black clergy and police chiefs) and organizations like Amnesty International to broker peace and prevent disorder from spreading further.

Likewise, Cowen’s analysis of the reemergence of segregation reveals little about national complacency. As he shows, segregation by income and education in major metropolitan areas has increased dramatically over the past half-century, even at a time when few people would openly profess to want it. Historically, segregation has been the result of income inequality, sky-high rents, and discriminatory policies such as redlining. But according to Cowen, it is also the result of “the increasing ability of Americans of means to sort with people who are like themselves in terms of education and income and social class.” In other words, if complacency has helped fuel segregation, it’s the complacency of the elite few who wish to be surrounded by their own—rather than of the many who find themselves disadvantaged by segregated neighborhoods and schools.

In his efforts to portray a nation of sleepwalkers, Cowen overlooks or downplays recent research that demonstrates how a great deal of stagnation is actually imposed and maintained by a narrowing elite, who have gradually perfected their methods for discouraging those below from rising up. Cowen doesn’t spend much time, for instance, pondering why political engagement among the poor—those who would most benefit from an upheaval of the current order—is so dismal. But consider a study of voter turnout by political scientists Jan Leighley and Jonathan Nagler, which found that one reason for low turnout among poor Americans is that they don’t perceive significant ideological differences between Republicans and Democrats. (If this sounds ridiculous, recall that Obamacare was originally Romneycare.) Add to this Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page’s finding that the top 10 percent of earners so dominate politics that the average citizen’s influence on policy-making is now “near zero,” and moribund political participation among the poor begins to look less like complacency than captivity.

For all their carefully curated political and cultural capital, the aspirational class members face an uncertain future. As global capitalism continues to immiserate millions and systematically destroy the planet, Barbara and John Ehrenreich argue, the remnants of the PMC will have to make a choice. They can make common cause with the traditional working class and attempt to break the power of capital, or they can cling to what little status they have left. The debt-ridden college graduates who joined Occupy Wall Street or voted for Bernie Sanders appear to have made a gamble for the former. But as Currid-Halkett’s portrait of the aspirational class shows, there are plenty who will keep treading bad water so long as their own stay afloat.

No portion of the PMC has been more blinded by its righteous self-image than the Democratic Party establishment, which failed to foresee a devastating loss in last year’s election. In their abandonment of the working class, Democrats validated the old saying that Republicans fear their base while Democrats despise theirs. “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania,” Senator Chuck Schumer boasted last summer, “we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia—and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin.” Hillary Clinton went on to trade campaigning in Wisconsin for an appearance on Broad City, an interview in Lenny Letter, and a shout-out to Hamilton in her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Clinton’s was a campaign tailor-made for and by the aspirational class, which is why its members, notably those settled on prestigious media perches, were blindsided when the so-called “blue wall” crumbled last November. When Tyler Cowen dreams of restoring America to some prior state of innovative glory, his book can sound like an extended riff on Donald Trump’s now-infamous campaign slogan. But it was the Democrats’ pitiful rejoinder to Trump that could serve as a mantra for the complacent class: “America is already great.”