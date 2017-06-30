Republicans governors are joining the Trump resistance.

Civil liberties and voting rights advocates sounded the alarm earlier this week after President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity—which is meant to address the non-existent problem of mass voter fraud—wrote to all 50 states “requesting their full voter-roll data, including the name, address, date of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security number digits and voting history back to 2006 of potentially every voter in the state,” according to The Washington Post. Now a growing bipartisan group of governors is pushing back.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert‏ and Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox—both Republicans—announced on Friday that their state won’t hand over private voter data, including driver’s license and Social Security numbers, to the commission. “While my office is required to provide public records to this Commission, as we would to any other person or entity,” Cox said in a statement, “I assure the voters of Utah that we will only provide information that is otherwise available to the public.” He stressed, “There has been no evidence of mass voter fraud in Utah.”