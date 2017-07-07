A True Romance, Then and Now

The new novel is set a full 21 years after Pages For You (which is to be re-released this summer). Anne and Flannery are middle-aged, pushing 40 and 50, respectively. Each has partnered with a man in the in-between years. Crucially, however, Flannery has a child; Anne has none.

Brownrigg denies her characters the family-building decades, skipping the most picturesque years of a coupling—the thirties-ish, domestic years. Instead, the two books give us only the years in these women’s lives that they spend together, the “pre” and the “post” of the story we might expect.

Flannery’s husband is a nice man who just happens to expect her to do everything to take care of their child and home. Years prior to Pages For Her’s action, Flannery had great success with her debut novel, which featured an extremely well-realized sex scene in the desert that had her lesbian protagonists picking cactus needles out of their flesh afterward. When Flannery receives an invitation to talk about her fiction at a conference at Yale, she spies Anne’s name on the list of attendees. The two women do not meet until the book is very nearly over. We see them twist and turn through their lives, memories, relationships, and fantasies until, at last, they come together.

Anne’s relationship with a man named Jasper was a key element of Pages For You. Pages For Her describes how Flannery’s love for Anne continued across the years of their separation. Her obsession undimmed, she nevertheless thought of the Anne-and-Jasper unit with a strange sort of affection. The knowledge that her lost love was in a happy heterosexual relationship provided Flannery with consolation. In these details, Brownrigg so accurately depicts the experience of women who love both men and women that it is downright uncanny.

As most bisexual women know, to be a woman in love with a woman who is in love with a man is to be in a tricky spot. No matter how authentic the connection with your lover or ex, the hetero-partnered woman will always have a certain type of power on her side. When Flannery first gets together with her eventual husband, Charles, she observes with shock the ease with which she can move through the world. “[S]he was a tourist of a foreign lifestyle: fancy restaurants, art openings, heterosexuality. So this is how they live!” This power takes the form of invisibility. For Flannery, who “had always hated to be watched or even noticed as two women together tended to be (the familiar stranger’s double-take: Which one is the… oh, they both are!), this was an unexpected reprieve.”