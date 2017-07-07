Don’t cheer the electric car “revolution” just yet.

This has been a banner week for electric cars. Tesla’s first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, just came off the assembly line. Volvo announced that it will abandon conventional car engines by 2019, and make only electric and hybrid cars. And France, in an attempt to meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, said Thursday they will phase out the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040.

The barrage of news has multiple outlets crying “revolution”—and for good reason. “The Electric Car Revolution Is Accelerating,” Bloomberg Businessweek announced Friday, citing a new forecast that says the widespread adoption of “emission-free” electric vehicles will happen more quickly than previously thought. “The seismic shift will see cars with a plug account for a third of the global auto fleet by 2040 and displace about 8 million barrels a day of oil production—more than the 7 million barrels Saudi Arabia exports today,” the report reads.