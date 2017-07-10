Why Silicon Valley Is So Bad at Politics

There may be some broad, banal truth to this. People want good schools and clean air and water, and they don’t want to die because health care is unaffordable. But there are cavernous disagreements about how to accomplish these things, and figuring out how to accomplish these things (or to ignore them) is what politics is actually about. Pincus and Hoffman have rightfully identified a vanishing center in American politics, but they wrongly assume that adopting a “centrist” platform automatically makes this platform widely popular.



In fact, the only “centrist” platform that has a known base of support in this country—if we define “centrist” to mean a mix of Democratic and Republican positions—is the 2016 platform of Donald Trump. And Trump succeeded by doing the exact opposite of what Pincus and Hoffman are proposing, with a platform that was socially illiberal, anti-planet, and pro-government when it came to issues like infrastructure and entitlements. That alone should give these Silicon Valley moguls pause.



That’s not to say that Pincus and Hoffman and WTF can’t be of service. There’s a lot that tech can do, as the Department of Digital Services has shown, to make government programs like Medicare more efficient, effective, and responsive. Pincus and Hoffman can also work toward their stated goal of lessening the gulf between the super-rich and everyone else when it comes to influencing party platforms. But if they really wanted to make the Democratic Party in their own image—even though the party already is in their own image, more or less—they could take a page out of the Koch playbook and spend millions to get “pro-business, pro-social” candidates elected to school boards and city councils and, in a decade or two, everywhere else.

