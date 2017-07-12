Chris Christie Is Bad at Talk Radio, Too

Part of being Mike Francesca is being wrong, and Christie may be the only man in the Tri-state area that gets things as wrong as Francesa.

Mike Francesa’s chair at WFAN should be perfect for Christie. Francesa has spent the last 30 years poring over the often extremely tedious intricacies of New York sports. He has denigrated soccer and praised snowblowers and spent hundreds of hours on the makeup of the Yankees outfield. A kind of one-man argument against the 10,000-hour rule, Francesa is an obsessive—someone who watches every game, who seems to care as much about a middle-reliever as he does about Aaron Judge.



Part of being Mike Francesca is being wrong, and Christie may be the only man in the Tri-state area who gets things as wrong as Francesa. To fill in for Francesa, you must hate and scorn the losers—another checkmark for Christie. You must be petty and self-righteous and treat your callers, who are desperate for your approval, like scum. And you have to be enough of a windbag to talk for four and a half hours a day. (It also helps if you like Trump; Francesa and Christie were both early adopters.)

Despite one good moment yesterday, the Chris Christie WFAN experiment has been underwhelming. The simple truth: you cannot replace this man. pic.twitter.com/L4WJ5NDxAZ — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 11, 2017

What has been most surprising about Christie’s talk radio stint is that he wasn’t a jerk, not really. Instead, he was jovial and loose. While he and Roberts opened the show by joking about Christie’s recent trip to the beach, politics only came up a few times. When Roberts joked that Christie’s Twitter account was boring, especially compared to Trump’s, Christie responded, “Is that what you really want my role model to be?”



For the most part, Christie was desperate to talk about anything that wasn’t politics. The problem was that, for all his flair when dealing with combative reporters or political rivals, Christie’s takes were weak as hell. The Yankees need pitching. The Knicks’ problems stem from their moronic owner James Dolan. The Mets need help everywhere, though Jerry Blevins is pretty good, I guess. Being a Knicks fan is worse than being governor of New Jersey. The closest thing to a warm take was that former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin wasn’t all that great.



Christie’s appearance on WFAN was widely seen as an audition. But it mostly felt like an escape: Christie got to spend a few hours each day only occasionally being reminded of the fact that he’s a historically terrible governor. And he luxuriated in that, stretching a conversation about who would win the Home Run Derby to interminable lengths.

