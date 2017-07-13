The Gorgeous Stupidity of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The boring Mül open the first proper section of the movie, but once they’re off-stage the action begins and never stops. Meet Major Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Sergeant Laureline (Cara Delevingne), heroic hotties of the 28th century! They spar with one another like James Bond and whatever woman he’s talking to; they fight like Jason Statham in wigs. In the first major adventure of the movie, the pair have to enter an alternate dimension on the planet Kirian, where they are to recover a tiny creature who is inside a box. It is impossible to tell what is going on at this stage but that is not a bad thing. Pow pow pow! Valerian bashes the bad guys.

From this point on it is almost futile to describe the plot, nor would it make much sense to hold DeHaan or Delevingne’s performances up to much scrutiny. They do perfectly fine. They look nice. Neither has an ounce of the magnetism, emotional range, or physical charm that Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich held in their little fingers. Yes, Rihanna and Clive Owen are in the movie. But they get about three real minutes of screentime each, and Rihanna—spoiler alert—dies in a pile of trash. If you blink you’ll miss a star turn from Blade Runner’s Rutger Hauer, which represents the pinnacle of Valerian’s human element.

No matter: This is not where the charm of Valerian lies. The world of Valerian and its nonhuman inhabitants are unrelentingly stunning. In one sequence, Laureline has to lure a jazz-loving Frenchman to take her fishing, so that they can find a huge underwater creature called a Bromosaur and catch a jellyfish that lives on the Bromosaur, so that she can put the jellyfish on her head so that she can access the jellyfish’s knowledge of her boyfriend’s whereabouts. In another, Valerian takes a shortcut through a densely packed multi-city, running directly through a series of walls. Each time that he busts through to the other side, he enters a completely new world. Underwater scene, orchard full of fruit, techno rave, a free-fall through space—they’re all extraordinary. I couldn’t take the smile off my face.



Artist Ben Mauro and visual effects supervisor Scott Stokdyk (who won an Oscar for Spider-man 2) have created a universe that far, far exceeds the capacity of its human inhabitants to hold our attention. The influence from Yoji Shinkawa and Mœbius is clear, as is some of the hectic atmosphere of Mézières’s comic strip. Besson and his artists, illustrators, and designers spent three years developing the concept art for Valerian, 18 months on the storyboards.



Valerian is an extravaganza of beauty and imagination. Even better, despite its echoes of The Fifth Element, it is not part of a franchise. This world did not spring, Spider-man-like, from a package. Nor did it come from a major U.S. studio. Besson and his producer Virginie Besson-Silla started their own studio, EuropaCorp, which distributes Besson’s works independently, as well as running a distribution deal with the media company STX. Besson used “every trick in the independent film financing book” to get Valerian made, without handing over the reins to a big-ticket financier.