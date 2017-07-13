Kellyanne Conway is the worst thing to happen to prop comedy since Love, Actually.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s program last night, the White House adviser held up white pieces of paper “to help the people at home” understand an ongoing controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to collude with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign. The papers read “conclusion,” “collusion” (which is crossed out), “illusion,” and “delusion.”
A few things can be said about this.
First, while holding up the paper, Conway said, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don’t have that yet.” The “yet” is telling and undercuts the whole message.
Second, Conway, who earlier in her life had tried her hand at stand-up comedy, is now into prop comedy. She has become the Carrot-Top of the Trump administration. The problem, however, is that holding up white pieces of paper on television invites photoshopped memes.