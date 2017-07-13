Kellyanne Conway is the worst thing to happen to prop comedy since Love, Actually.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s program last night, the White House adviser held up white pieces of paper “to help the people at home” understand an ongoing controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to collude with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign. The papers read “conclusion,” “collusion” (which is crossed out), “illusion,” and “delusion.”

This just happened on Hannity..... pic.twitter.com/nOYn7Th2aL — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2017

A few things can be said about this.



First, while holding up the paper, Conway said, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don’t have that yet.” The “yet” is telling and undercuts the whole message.