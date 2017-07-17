How Andrew Cuomo Keeps the Left in Check

Cuomo has worked to debilitate the left beyond the state legislature. Take his relationship with the Working Families Party, New York’s progressive third-party alternative. In 2014, the WFP recruited Teachout to challenge Cuomo from the left. In talks brokered by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cuomo promised, in exchange for the WFP’s support, to back progressive policy priorities, including a higher minimum wage, the DREAM Act, decriminalization of marijuana, and the public financing of elections. Crucially, he also promised to push for a Democratic majority in the Senate. In the end, WFP backed Cuomo instead of Teachout. As Cuomo stated at the time, “It’s very simple. At these political conventions, you either win or you lose. And I won.”

Then Cuomo failed to uphold his end of the bargain, most egregiously in allowing Republicans to maintain control of the state Senate. The WFP had little to show for its compromise, while its reputation as a liberal bastion was damaged. “Over three years ago, the governor promised the WFP State Committee to bring the IDC back, build a strong progressive majority, and pass legislation in a host of critical areas,” Lipton says. “With the election of Trump, those unkept promises are smoldering.” That year, Cuomo also created another third party, the Women’s Equality Party (WEP), which was seen as a jab at the WFP and an attempt to siphon off its voters. Progressive critics have observed that the WEP’s acronym is only one letter off from the WFP.

In fact, it often seems as if Cuomo takes greater pleasure attacking his rivals on the left than the right. Nowhere is this more evident than in his relationship with his frenemy Bill de Blasio, who has become a living, tortured example of what happens to progressive politicians who dare to fly too close to Cuomo’s sun. Cuomo has worked to compromise, overshadow, or undercut de Blasio at every turn, starting with de Blasio’s signature campaign promise in his 2013 mayoral campaign, universal pre-K. Cuomo agreed to it, but stripped the program of its funding mechanism (a tax on the wealthy). Cuomo then took the lion’s share of the credit for the construction of the 2nd Avenue subway line, while trying to shift blame for the subway’s general woes to de Blasio. He elbowed de Blasio out of the way after a bomb exploded in a Chelsea dumpster in 2016 and after a man drove his car into pedestrians in Times Square in 2017, but was invisible when the city’s police officers literally turned their backs on de Blasio for his remarks about police brutality. Cuomo closed the city’s subways in 2015 without notifying its mayor. He tried to rescue a stranded deer from euthanization and, when it died anyway, pinned the blame on de Blasio. The list goes on and on.