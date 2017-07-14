Trumpcare Is a Savage Solution to a Problem That Doesn’t Exist

It was a bad idea, but at least it was an idea. It isn’t impossible—it’s pretty easy, in fact—to imagine a national policy environment that called for considered, phased-in budget consolidation that, for political reasons, required buy-in from both parties.

What’s remarkable about the Republican health care bill—whether it’s the updated Senate draft, or the one that passed the House two months ago—is that it can’t even be supported on those narrow grounds. Trumpcare, of course, isn’t right for the moment. There is no clamor for millions to lose insurance, for Medicaid to be gutted, for enormous risks and costs to be placed back on sick individuals, to finance tax cuts for wealthy people. But beyond the current milieu, it is hard to think of any hypothetical pressing national need that Trumpcare would address.

Republicans used the right’s opposition to Obamacare, mostly propelled by forces of reaction, as a mobilization tool. Their pandering to that base, mixed with their fanatical commitment to tax cuts, has brought them to the cusp of passing a bill that is a political and substantive orphan.