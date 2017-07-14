The Donald Trump Jr. Email Scandal Goes Well Beyond Russia

Still, Trump’s relationship with Agalarov, which appears to have continued through earlier this year, is but one more wrinkle in the story of Trump’s murky post-Soviet dealings. The notorious Steele Dossier, for example, noted that Agalarov’s father, Aras Agalarov, “will know the details” of the allegations that Trump “paid bribes and engaged in sexual activities” in Russia. And all allegations of collusion aside, the Washington Post recently pointed out that we “still don’t know exactly how much Russian money was invested in Trump’s real estate empire,” while the New Republic reported this week that these investments were crucial in buoying Trump during his financial difficulties in the 1990s. Further revelations this week showed that Trump’s most recent Moscow real estate project apparently fell through due in no small part to post-Crimea sanctions against Russia. All of this comes in addition to allegations that Kazakhstani oligarchs used Trump properties to launder money.

But it’s in Azerbaijan that we may get the most vivid glimpse of Trump’s post-Soviet modus operandi—of the kind of people and business practices he cultivated, and which haunt him yet. Baku is, as The New Yorker said, the site of Trump’s “worst deal”: a luxury hotel in a city already saturated with luxury hotels, placed in a part of the city most accustomed to discount stores and small-stall shops. The Azerbaijan deal involved “developers [who] were believed to be partners, at the same time, with a company that appears to be a front for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which is known as one of the world’s leading practitioners of money laundering.” One expert on the U.S.’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act called the entire venture “a giant red flag.” Or as Richard Kauzlarich, a former American ambassador to Azerbaijan, told the New Republic, “Why would Trump find building yet another luxury hotel in Baku, which is already over-saturated with such things, of interest?”

Trump’s numerous ties to Azerbaijan would, in more typical times, have sparked their own rounds of consternation, possibly even investigations. And yet they’ve barely caused a ripple in the morass of Russia-related controversy that has engulfed Trump’s team. But the kleptocratic model Baku has brought to bear—the sheen and the shell companies, the nepotism and hostility toward basic democratic norms—serves as an archetype to which all budding autocrats aspire. As Sarah Chayers recently wrote, “The Trump administration, its personnel and early practices, resembles nothing so much as a kleptocratic network of the type seen in many developing countries and post-Soviet states.”