Jared Kushner would like everyone to know that he is a doe-eyed innocent.

Kushner will testify (not under oath, per his request) before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday. In advance of that testimony he released a prepared statement to make it absolutely clear that he did not collude with Russia; that, if he did collude with Russia, it was only because he is inexperienced and super-overworked and the Trump campaign was a mess that was never properly staffed; and that he is an innocent creature at heart, like a (very tall) baby.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner writes in the 11-page statement. He goes on to blame his assistant for failing to disclose several meetings with Russian officials, claiming it was an honest mistake. Also, he can’t remember basic details of the meeting he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel. “I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then,” he writes of Kislyak. “In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador.”

