Dunkirk Manages to Make War Boring

Dunkirk tells the story of the spring 1940 evacuation of the British army from the Continent. Allied troops were cornered on the northwest French coast, near the border with Belgium, and retreated in a hasty operation that required the Royal Navy to requisition small, private British boats and resulted in massive casualties. Yet anything less would have left Britain far more vulnerable to a German invasion. The film is split into three parts: “The Mole,” one week at the breakwater where ships docked to pick up men ushered out by Navy Commander Bolton (Kenneth Branagh); “The Sea,” a day on a small boat captained by Mr. Dawson (Mark Rylance) answering the government’s call for civilian vessels, the so-called Little Ships, to ferry soldiers across the Channel; and “The Air,” an hour with a few Royal Air Force Spitfire pilots led by Farrier (Tom Hardy), whose plane either has a busted fuel gauge or a leaky tank. It’s not much of a spoiler to say that the timelines will merge at the film’s end, the evacuation will be a success, and a substantial body count will pile up along the way. Four fleeing Brits are picked off by unseen Germans in the first scene alone, all the better to lend dramatic weight to the survival of their one lucky comrade Tommy (Fionn Whitehead) through his week of dodging bombs and keeping his head above water.

In America we’re used to encomia to the Greatest Generation and the veterans of the Second World War—though they’re diminishing, now nonagenarians wheeled out to give the crowd a wave on special occasions. After decades of this, we can now accept ironic reimaginings of the war, like Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, without worry that the memory of the Holocaust will be stained by a gory tongue-in-cheek revenge fantasy. But in Britain the pious death cult around the World Wars remains a feature of daily life, memorialized on each anniversary of a heroic slaughter. Since 2014, BBC Radio 4 has been airing The Home Front, a 12-minute daily serial tracing the First World War’s progress and the pursuit of normality in Britain across the full four years of the conflict’s centenary. For Nolan, born in London in 1970 to an American mother and a British father, Dunkirk is akin to checking a patriotic box and securing a pass to its permanent pageant of nostalgia and weepy self-congratulation.

The Dunkirk episode was trotted out by the Leave campaign in the runup to last year’s EU referendum, and it’s easy to mistake Dunkirk for a piece of pro-Brexit propaganda. Plucky nationalist myths and box office populism have a way of aligning, and Nolan has a track record of flirting with reactionary politics. See the NSA-style surveillance capabilities Batman develops in The Dark Night that just might be necessary to stop Heath Ledger’s Joker (a villain so much more charismatic than his adversary it was hard not to root for him), or the way Hardy’s demagogic Bane in The Dark Knight Rises coopts a streetside uprising that bore a suspicious resemblance to the Occupy movement. The memory of the Second World War is fodder for both sides in the Brexit debate: Remain to prevent that sort of thing from ever happening again; Leave to get out from under the thumb of the historic German foe and assert the spirit of the Sceptred Isle that long ago won the day against barbarism.