Charlize Theron, On Ice

There’s an old line by Raymond Chandler: “It was a blonde. A blonde to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window.” Only here, the blonde is doing the kicking. Lorraine Broughton is punching a man and not gently. Back and forth her arm winds, bouncing the poor chap against the shiny municipal paint on the wall. They’re in a stairwell. She pummels Soviet after Soviet (for that’s what she calls them). They’re luckier than the chap who gets the corkscrew to the eye later, though a little less lucky that the men she slaughtered earlier to the jaunty accompaniment of George Michael’s “Father Figure.” By the end of David Leitch’s new spy thriller Atomic Blonde, our icy heroine has a body count higher than her chain-encrusted high-heeled boots.

It’s November 1989, and Broughton (Charlize Theron) is in Berlin. The British agent is in town to meet up with station chief David Percival (James MacAvoy—Mr. Tumnus from The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and about as menacing here). Percival is a dissolute loon who gets about 50 percent too much screen time, and he’s more a help than a hindrance in Broughton’s mission to recover a secret list of informers embedded within East Germany. Someone on that list is a highly placed double agent, but who? That’s about it for the plot of Atomic Blonde, which nonetheless plays out in incredible style.

Lovers of GDR history will delight to the male character named “Merkel.”

The spycraft element of the movie is a bit ropey. The characters refer to each other’s codenames out loud, often while doing things like staring over the top of the Berlin Wall up some kind of ladder. So much for subterfuge. There are none of the delicious procedural tricks we know and love from le Carré novels or movies like Three Days of the Condor. There are no fiddly radios; no waiting for the moonless night, no treffs.

Some effort has been made with historical detail. Lovers of GDR history will delight to the male character named “Merkel.” Ratty old Trabants abound in the East section of Berlin. But here we break down. The German youth like breakdancing and—oh blessed freedom!—skateboarding. If you look very closely, you’ll glimpse the poster for The Black Crowes’ Amorica on Percival’s wall, even though that album only came out in 1994. Atomic Blonde stylizes the idea of 1989 Berlin, rather than historicizing it. Broughton slices up some audio tape with a razor and somehow it looks like something from pornography.