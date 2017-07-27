Charlize Theron, On Ice

Lovers of GDR history will delight to the male character named “Merkel.”

The spycraft element of the movie is a bit ropey. The characters refer to each other’s codenames out loud, often while doing things like staring over the top of the Berlin Wall up some kind of ladder. So much for subterfuge. There are none of the delicious procedural tricks we know and love from le Carré novels or movies like Three Days of the Condor. There are no fiddly radios; no waiting for the moonless night, no treffs.

Some effort has been made with historical detail. Lovers of GDR history will delight to the male character named “Merkel.” Ratty old Trabants abound in the East section of Berlin. But here we break down. The German youth like breakdancing and—oh blessed freedom!—skateboarding. If you look very closely, you’ll glimpse the poster for The Black Crowes’ Amorica on Percival’s wall, even though that album only came out in 1994. Atomic Blonde stylizes the idea of 1989 Berlin, rather than historicizing it. Broughton slices up some audio tape with a razor and somehow it looks like something from pornography.

Photo courtesy of Universal.

Instead of history, we have Charlize Theron and we have the music of the end of the ‘80s. The movie opens: Theron’s bruised back, a bath full of ice, a glass full of vodka, a neon blue glow, “Blue Monday.” Theron’s costuming throughout is superb. Although the BOY London tee is a little on the nose, the rest of her outfits irradiate late-‘80s sex.