Try Running for Governor in the Shadow of Chris Christie and Donald Trump

The special elections of 2017, as well as the primary contests for the gubernatorial elections that will be held in November, have been revelatory on several different levels. They have been referendums on President Donald Trump, and on whether the Democrats’ message (or lack thereof) is reaching voters. They have shown the outsized influence of super PACS, and the importance of traditional party organs in supporting candidates. Above all else, however, they have been battlegrounds for the internecine brawls that have overtaken both parties.



But in New Jersey, the brawling has been notably quiet. The race for governor between Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs executive who served as former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Germany, has been overshadowed by Governor Chris Christie’s incredible unpopularity and singular ability to make himself the center of gravity in New Jersey politics. Christie has proven to be an albatross for Guadagno, who was trailing by 27 points in a poll released on July 12.



However, some intrigue did enter the race last week, when the Star Ledger reported that Guadagno’s struggles might not entirely be of Christie’s making. The Republican National Committee and the Republican Governors Association were largely staying out of the race, as were key donors, over Guadagno’s criticisms of Trump. The RNC “views the lieutenant governor as someone who hasn’t been loyal to the president and officials there see her race as a losing cause,” two sources told the Star Ledger. After the notorious Access Hollywood tape dropped last fall, showing Trump bragging about assaulting women, Guadagno tweeted, “No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women. We’re raising my 3 boys to be better than that.”



No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women. We're raising my 3 boys to be better than that. — Kim Guadagno (@KimGuadagnoNJ) October 8, 2016

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman backed this version of events, telling the Star Ledger that the RNC “was reluctant to back the campaign in the way one would have expected. The implication was, ‘Well you were not a Trump supporter in the primary, and so don’t expect much money.’”