Try Running for Governor in the Shadow of Chris Christie and Donald Trump

That Guadagno shares a party affiliation with the sitting governor and sitting president only makes her path to victory more difficult.

But there’s no reason to believe that Guadagno’s criticism of Trump played a significant role in the decision for key groups and donors to retreat from New Jersey. After all, practically every Republican politician criticized the Access Hollywood tape, and the RNC, which exists to elect Republican politicians, can’t punish all of them. One of those was Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia, which is also holding a gubernatorial election in 2017. Gillespie criticized Trump in October of last year and reiterated those criticisms in April. But Gillespie has raised millions of dollars—he currently has $3 million on hand—and has the backing of both the RNC and the RGA. He’s tied with Democrat Ralph Northam, who is considered the favorite. (The Guadagno campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)



Guadagno, by contrast, is struggling to raise money and support simply because she’s struggling. “Guadagno’s uphill battle to raise money and be competitive in New Jersey has less to do with her distancing herself from Donald Trump than it does with the fact that the polls show her way behind,” Benjamin Dworkin, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, told me.



Determining the impact of money in politics is often a chicken-or-the-egg question, but in New Jersey it’s clear the donors and groups are staying away because the deck is stacked against Guadagno. First, she has to contend with not one, but two drags: Chris Christie, the most unpopular governor in the country and in New Jersey history, and Trump, who is underwater in the state.

