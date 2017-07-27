The GOP’s Sneaky Attack on Clean Water—and on the Public’s Right to Fight Back

Specifically, the provision in the minibus says the Trump administration “may withdraw the Waters of the United States rule without regard to any provision of statute or regulation that establishes a requirement for such withdrawal.” That means WOTUS repeal would be exempt from the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires agencies to allow the public to comment on regulatory changes. Those changes must then be read and considered by the agency in charge. Technically, public comments on repeal have already started: On Thursday, the EPA published a 42-page plan to dismantle the regulation in the Federal Register. But if the provision becomes law, the EPA won’t have to consider those comments or respond to them.

That worries Michael Gerrard, a professor of environmental law at Columbia University, who told The Washington Post that the comment process is one of the few ways regular people get to participate in the regulatory process. Without it, he said, “only the lobbyists who know how to navigate through the bureaucracies or Congress have a voice... So exempting the WOTUS rule from the Administrative Procedure Act would rob the environmental and public health communities of the formal opportunity to comment and to build a record for review by the courts.”

As the Post’s Dino Grandoni writes, the provision would also “exempt Trump’s efforts to the repeal the WOTUS rule from review by judges through challenges brought by environmental groups”—something environmental groups are particularly displeased about. “Agencies have certain procedures they’re supposed to abide by when repealing rules, and if they don’t, our community will often challenge that in court,” Foote said. “This would shield them from those kind of challenges.”