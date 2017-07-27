The GOP’s Sneaky Attack on Clean Water—and on the Public’s Right to Fight Back

In a normal year in Washington, Congress’ attempt to pass a near-trillion-dollar budget to partially fund the government would dominate headlines of every major news network. But with the GOP Senate’s infighting over a not-so-skinny repeal of Obamacare, President Donald Trump’s feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci’s feud with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and everything Russia-related (including the sanctions now headed to Trump’s desk), the House’s passage an $788 billion spending bill on Thursday night went largely ignored—except for the fact that the legislation provides $1.6 billion for the border wall.

But that same bill could have serious consequences for clean water in the United States. Now headed to the Senate, the “minibus” bill contains a $37.6 billion “energy and water” plan with myriad cuts and provisions that environmental groups loathe, no more so than attempt to do undo the Waters of the United States rule. Better known as WOTUS, President Barack Obama’s controversial regulation was intended to expand Clean Water Act protections to small bodies of water across the country: 2 million miles of streams and 20 million acres of wetlands that flow into drinking water systems for 117 million Americans. Trump has started the process of undoing that rule—and the minibus bill contains a provision that critics say is intended to make sure neither the public nor the legal system can interfere with that repeal process. “They want to do this in the dark without the public or judges getting a say,” said Madeleine Foote, legislative representative at the League of Conservation Voters. “It’s pretty radical and extreme.”

Specifically, the provision in the minibus says the Trump administration “may withdraw the Waters of the United States rule without regard to any provision of statute or regulation that establishes a requirement for such withdrawal.” That means WOTUS repeal would be exempt from the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires agencies to allow the public to comment on regulatory changes. Those changes must then be read and considered by the agency in charge. Technically, public comments on repeal have already started: On Thursday, the EPA published a 42-page plan to dismantle the regulation in the Federal Register. But if the provision becomes law, the EPA won’t have to consider those comments or respond to them.

That worries Michael Gerrard, a professor of environmental law at Columbia University, who told The Washington Post that the comment process is one of the few ways regular people get to participate in the regulatory process. Without it, he said, “only the lobbyists who know how to navigate through the bureaucracies or Congress have a voice... So exempting the WOTUS rule from the Administrative Procedure Act would rob the environmental and public health communities of the formal opportunity to comment and to build a record for review by the courts.”