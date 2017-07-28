Anthony Scaramucci: Harder, Better, Faster, Crazier.

On Thursday, hours before The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published his instantly infamous conversation with White House Communications Director Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci, an image by photographer T.J. Kirkpatrick made the rounds on social media, capturing in one loaded gaze everything you needed to know about the new balance of power in the White House.

Reince & Mooch sat on same couch Tues. during WSJ's POTUS interview. Photog TJ Kirkpatrick snapped this at the endhttps://t.co/gPb0yTri3b pic.twitter.com/zhjXmL1vjq — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 27, 2017

On the left we have Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. His hairline is receding, his shoulders are slumping, and his body is opening up to receive the long sword of the Mooch’s glare. Priebus’s wide eyes convey concern; one might even say he’s scared. Everything about Scaramucci’s pose, in contrast, suggests dominance: broad stance, thumbs casually hooked in belt, chin jutting, dark hair flowing. Next to him, Priebus seems to be an older model of the same White House official, looking back at his younger, more virile self. (In fact, Priebus is eight years younger than the Mooch.)

At the time this image was being retweeted and shared, the Mooch had already established himself as the new avatar of a White House 2.0. Earlier that morning, he had declared war on Priebus, suggesting that the chief of staff had leaked details about his finances to the press and was the source of other leaks that had damaged Donald Trump. (The details of Scaramucci’s finances were actually publicly available.) He said his relationship with Priebus was like that between Cain and Abel, and we all know how that ended. Scaramucci brushed off concerns that he was being too brazen, saying he did not care for Washington’s back-stabbing ways: “I’m more of a front-stabbing person,” he declared.