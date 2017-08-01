With Obamacare Safe (for Now), the Medicare-for-All Debate Roars Back

In Washington, D.C., late last week, hundreds of Democratic candidates for 2018 turned out for training with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, and many of them felt newly energized to campaign for single-payer. “I’m going to start talking about the best improvement to Obamacare: Medicare for all,” said Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, who’s running in New Mexico’s First Congressional District.



Pam Keith, from Florida’s Eighteenth Congressional District, is even crafting an appeal to conservative voters. “Progressives believe in single-payer health care,” she told me. “They want to get there for the benefit it gives to individuals, but I want to get there for the benefit it gives to employers. If you make pizza, you’re not in the benefits business. If you cut hair, you’re not in the benefits business. Now, you as an employer have the burden—the lack of freedom, the obligation—to spend resources finding plans and paying for plans, and all of this takes away from your core mission of making pizza, cutting hair, or providing electricity. With single-payer, all these businesses and employers are now absolved of that responsibility. Ain’t that a great thing for employers?”

Democratic leadership is taking a different approach. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said single-payer is “on the table,” but at a press conference on Friday he urged bipartisan fixes to the existing law. “I think at the very beginning we should stabilize the system. We should make permanent a cost sharing, which keeps people’s premiums down and keeps the counties that are covered up,” Schumer said. “We should look at reinsurance.”

“Now is the time to work together to strengthen the Affordable Care Act,” Stachelberg, of CAP, told me. She said that means greater certainty for insurers by guaranteeing the continued payment of government subsidies, reimbursing insurers for covering high-cost patients, and assisting those areas of the country that currently one or no insurers—filling insurance gaps for underserved counties.

Green told me passing “technocratic fixes” to the ACA is “certainly not a 2018 message” for Democrats. Progressive groups like MoveOn and Our Revolution think candidates should be pushing “Medicare for all” across America. But Tyler Law, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s press secretary, isn’t pushing for a uniform approach to health care in every district. “I’m definitely not going to prescribe any one-size-fits-all approach,” he told me.

Kessler argues that “protecting Obamacare and shoring it up is a full-time job,” even if it isn’t the sexiest political issue. “There aren’t going to be a million people rallying holding signs that say ‘market stabilization on the exchanges,’” he said, later adding, “I don’t think the country is clamoring for another major debate on another health care overhaul.” Even if some Democrats do support moving left on the issue, he argued, there’s reason for them to focus on fixing the ACA first: “If people don’t think Obamacare is working, I don’t see an expansion to single-payer health care on the horizon. I think the public will go in the other direction.”

Even some progressives agree. Horton is holding out for bipartisan fixes to the country’s health care challenges, and she spoke candidly about why she’s not on the “Medicare for all” bandwagon.

“People feel alienated if they feel like you’re relying on politics as usual and if they feel like you’re being extreme and not listening to them,” she told me. “We know on our side of the aisle that Obamacare involved hearings. There was a lot of public input collected. It wasn’t rammed through Congress. But in my district a lot of the voters have bought into the repeated dialogue that it was rammed through, that the Republicans did the same thing the Democrats did to healthcare.”