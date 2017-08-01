Hold the Applause for Trump’s New Chief of Staff

Kelly deserves about as much praise for firing Scaramuci as Reince Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, would have deserved if he had fired former press secretary Sean Spicer for urinating on the press corps from the briefing room podium. Moreover the odds that Kelly will be an effective chief of staff are frankly very low. Kelly has no depth of experience in domestic politics, beyond his brief stint as the nation’s top deporter of law-abiding immigrants. Trump is essentially unmanageable as a president, and while Kelly might do a better job enforcing hierarchy within the West Wing than Priebus did, he will lack basically all of the other relevant kinds of experience that presidents should expect from their chiefs.

If we must grade Trump officials on a curve, though, the appropriate test isn’t whether Kelly has the mettle to fire a middling buffoon, but whether he can restrain the one who inhabits the Oval Office from gutting the rule of law. The only questions that matter now are whether Kelly can prevent Trump from moving against Robert Mueller, the Justice Department special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation,

and whether he will resign if he can’t.

On Monday, just as most politicos were delighting in the news of Scaramucci’s firing, CNN broke a far more interesting story about how Kelly reacted back in May to the stunning news that Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.