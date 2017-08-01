Hold the Applause for Trump’s New Chief of Staff

Within hours of John Kelly’s swearing in as Donald Trump’s second White House chief of staff, the retired general and former Homeland Security secretary had guaranteed himself good opening night reviews by firing the president’s self-obsessed communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who had been on the job for just ten days. “Today was a major day for the Trump presidency,” Brent Budowsky, a former Democratic aide, opined in The Hill after Scaramucci was sacked. “Kelly was a good choice for chief at a difficult time for the Trump presidency.”

In any other professional environment, firing someone like Scaramucci, who is essentially hair gel in human form, would be treated less as a triumph than a bare-minimal requirement of effective management. For those who will read this article upon return from a two-week vacation beyond the reach of newspapers and modern technology, Scaramucci ended his fifth day on the job by phoning up New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza to threaten the lives and legal freedom of his White House colleagues and accuse one of them of engaging in auto-fellatio. On Monday, Lizza wrote, “The sacking of Scaramucci signals that Kelly, a retired marine general, may actually be empowered to be a true chief of staff. There was no bigger test for Kelly than the fate of Scaramucci...”

Kelly deserves about as much praise for firing Scaramuci as Reince Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, would have deserved if he had fired former press secretary Sean Spicer for urinating on the press corps from the briefing room podium. Moreover the odds that Kelly will be an effective chief of staff are frankly very low. Kelly has no depth of experience in domestic politics, beyond his brief stint as the nation’s top deporter of law-abiding immigrants. Trump is essentially unmanageable as a president, and while Kelly might do a better job enforcing hierarchy within the West Wing than Priebus did, he will lack basically all of the other relevant kinds of experience that presidents should expect from their chiefs.

If we must grade Trump officials on a curve, though, the appropriate test isn’t whether Kelly has the mettle to fire a middling buffoon, but whether he can restrain the one who inhabits the Oval Office from gutting the rule of law. The only questions that matter now are whether Kelly can prevent Trump from moving against Robert Mueller, the Justice Department special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation,

and whether he will resign if he can’t.