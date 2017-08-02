The feeling of being moved by architecture is a big one. Think of your very favorite man-made place to be. Does it make you feel cradled, cared for, amazed? Whatever the feeling is, it tends to rush around you like a river.

Columbus channels that sensation. It is the debut feature from Kogonada, who just goes by the one name. It follows the budding connection between Casey (Haley Lu Richardson), a smart girl in Columbus, Indiana, who is obliged to stay there to care for her mother, and Jin (John Cho), who has been summoned to Columbus from Seoul by his father’s serious illness. Their relationship builds by increments against the backdrop of their town, which happens to contain the highest concentration of Modernist architectural masterpieces in America.

Courtesy Superlative Films/Depth of Field.

We first see Casey in front of Eliel Saarinen’s First Christian Church, built in 1942. She is smoking a cigarette and rehearsing a tour guide’s speech. Quietly, to herself, she points out how the clock is off-center in the church’s tower; the cross embedded in its façade is also off to one side. The building is not symmetrical, but she calls it “balanced.” Kogonada’s shots follow this principle throughout the movie. Scenes are almost obnoxiously symmetrical, often structured by a face-on shot of a building, or prettily off-center and enlivened by diagonals and organic forms (a wayward path, a flower).

Jin and Casey meet one another from opposite sides of a fence. She is smoking and he is speaking Korean on the phone. He asks for a cigarette, and they have an awkward conversation. She thinks his name is Jim at first. He barely looks at her, she stares at him. From this meeting their friendship—which feels urgent and lifesaving, for they are both in limbo—plays out in gorgeously spatial terms.