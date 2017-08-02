Courtesy Superlative Films/Depth of Field

We first see Casey in front of Eliel Saarinen’s First Christian Church, built in 1942. She is smoking a cigarette and rehearsing a tour guide’s speech. Quietly, to herself, she points out how the clock is off-center in the church’s tower; the cross embedded in its façade is also off to one side. The building is not symmetrical, but she calls it “balanced.” Kogonada’s shots follow this principle throughout the movie. Scenes are almost obnoxiously symmetrical, often structured by a face-on shot of a building, or prettily off-center and enlivened by diagonals and organic forms (a wayward path, a flower).

Jin and Casey meet one another from opposite sides of a fence. She is smoking and he is speaking Korean on the phone. He asks for a cigarette, and they have an awkward conversation. She thinks his name is Jim at first. He barely looks at her, she stares at him. From this meeting their friendship—which feels urgent and lifesaving, for they are both in limbo—plays out in gorgeously spatial terms.

Theirs is a tale of two interiors. Jin stays at an expensive-looking bed and breakfast in Columbus, but not a Modernist one: It is filled with floral upholstery and other grandmotherish touches. Casey lives in a house with her vulnerable mom (Michelle Forbes). There are two separate scenes of Casey and her mother slicing the skins off vegetables over the kitchen sink, standing side by side, belying the fact that, in a reversal, the daughter is caring for the mother.