Trump’s Outrageous Tax Hoax

Because Trump’s campaign, and now his presidency, have teemed with so many serious scandals, his financial secrecy never defined him. But as Republicans regroup from their failure to roll back health insurance coverage, Trump’s tax returns, and the excuses he’s made for concealing them, will and should regain scrutiny, because the GOP’s new goal is to fast track regressive tax cuts into law before the year is out.

Trump’s substantive objectives in the looming debate over tax policy are muddled, but almost certainly wrongheaded. If Republicans are going to facilitate them, it will fall to them to respond to the public’s demand for the answers to two questions: How much will Trump be cutting his own taxes, and why did he lie to us about his returns?

Trump never deserved the benefit of the doubt over his ludicrous audit excuse, but he unintentionally removed all doubt when he told The New York Times last month that he would consider his finances off limits to the Justice Department investigators working with Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the Russia investigation.