How long until Trump turns on Mike Pence?

My statement regarding the absurd @NYtimes article. pic.twitter.com/htvYSbS2dy — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 6, 2017

But, of course, this is what a vice president who might secretly be working to undermine his president would say, especially if said president is infamous for punishing anyone who shows less than utmost fealty. And, regardless of what Pence is up to, people in the Republican establishment want him to run. As the Times writes, “Some in the party’s establishment wing are remarkably open about their wish that Mr. Pence would be the Republican standard-bearer in 2020, Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said.” Dent tells the Times that, “For some, it is for ideological reasons, and for others it is for stylistic reasons.”

The idea, however, that Pence is the answer to purging the party of Trumpism is ridiculous. The “responsible Pence” fantasy has existed ever since he joined Trump’s ticket. But Pence is, perhaps, the most complicit member of the Trump team—he has dutifully stood behind his authoritarian wreck of a presidency. Pence cannot be separated from Trump. If Republicans start lining up behind Pence, it will show that they have learned absolutely nothing.