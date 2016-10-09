Mike Pence Isn’t Qualified to Be President, Either

After video and audio clips surfaced of Donald Trump condoning sexual assault and approving of Howard Stern calling his daughter Ivanka a “piece of ass,” the tide of the Republican Party has finally started to turn away from its presidential nominee. Republican National Committee lawyers are reportedly looking into the options to replace Trump (there are very few). Meanwhile, some are calling the last 24 hours Trump’s “Defection Saturday,” a reference to the GOP’s abandonment of Richard Nixon in the last days of his presidency.

All of this is much too little, and way too late. At the very beginning of his campaign, Trump called Mexicans “rapists.” He followed that up by calling for a ban on Muslims entering the country. He has been revealed to be a chronic liar, a bully, a likely tax dodger, and a misogynist. Some argue that the now infamous “grab them by the pussy” video is different in that it gives Republicans no plausible deniability. But no one could seriously deny that Trump was unfit to be president for a whole host of reasons—any of which could have been reason for Republicans to have dropped their candidate a long time ago.