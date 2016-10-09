Mike Pence Isn’t Qualified to Be President, Either

Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) October 8, 2016

I will not vote for Donald Trump. Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/F8zajgDZpg — Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) October 8, 2016

The idea that Pence could somehow salvage the party reveals once again how little soul-searching the Republican Party has done over the last year. After all, having run on a Trump ticket, Pence is the most culpable member of a party that has enabled Trump at every turn. As Libby Nelson notes over at Vox, the very act of Pence accepting the VP nomination should disqualify him immediately. There is no way that Pence can, in good faith, separate himself from the awfulness of Donald Trump.

While he may have disavowed a few of Trump’s positions—for example, his most recent statement saying that he “cannot defend” Trump’s lewd remarks—Pence can’t get around the fact that the vice president is a deputy, whose primary characteristic is his allegiance to the presidential candidate. And, as Nelson points out, he chose to be Trump’s deputy in July 2016—long after Trump had already called for a ban on all Muslims, advocated for beating up black protesters at his rallies, and insisted that there should be “some form of punishment” for women who get abortions. Moreover, by adding his more traditional conservative cred to the Trump ticket, Pence did his best to help Trump get elected by shoring up his support with Evangelical voters who may have doubted his (very shaky) religious bona fides.

Mike Pence made his bed when he accepted the vice presidential nomination. The GOP shouldn’t be trying to sleep in it.

Some Republicans have suggested that Pence doesn’t actually agree with anything Trump stands for, and that he joined the ticket to further his own presidential ambitions. From the first time he appeared on the VP short list up to the vice-presidential debate (which was, unbelievably, only five days ago), the phrase “Pence 2020” has hung in the background. As conservative writer Erick Erickson stated after Tuesday’s debate, “What we saw last night in Virginia was a redeeming performance that gives Pence the right to make his case in 2020.”

But even if Pence privately disagreed with everything Trump has been saying the entire campaign, it is just as backwards to nominate a politician who, in order to advance his own career, tossed out all his moral convictions by supporting one of the most dangerous presidential nominees in political history. Mike Pence should not be rewarded for that—not in 2016, and not in 2020. And, for that matter, neither should the Republicans who refused to disavow Trump until the last minute, grinding their teeth for nearly an entire election season—all because they believed it would be the best way to preserve their own political careers.