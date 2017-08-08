Is Detroit’s Violence Gratuitous?

“Torture porn” is an odd phrase, since it implies that somebody is getting off on something. That’s not quite the case here; the violence in Detroit is gratuitous simply because there is so much of it and it is so profoundly repugnant. We see a group of mostly young black men beaten and in some cases murdered by a few deranged white cops who have them essentially caught in a deathtrap. We see teenage boys on screen, representing teenage boys who died in real life, begging for their lives and receiving bullets point-blank anyway. It made me puke and it made me dizzy.

Like The Passion of the Christ, Detroit’s violence is its constitutive feature.

Like The Passion of the Christ, Detroit’s violence is its constitutive feature and the aspect of the movie that leaves the longest-lasting impression upon its audience. Unlike the Passion of the Christ, however, it is not clear for whom Detroit’s violence is intended.

The movie is filmed in ways that strongly echo Bigelow’s war movies of recent years, while calling back to an entire career obsessed with the moment of human death. Barry Ackroyd’s cinematography in Detroit shakes, the way it shook The Hurt Locker. It’s not the flutter of found footage-style movie-making, but instead a handheld technique that stutters the way that an exhausted but tensed muscle shakes. It works in very strange counterpoint to the hands and limbs and eyelids that tremble throughout Detroit.