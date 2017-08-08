Is Detroit’s Violence Gratuitous?

When Mel Gibson’s The Passion of The Christ came out in 2004, there was much talk of the blood. The violence done to the hero’s body by his torturers seemed gratuitous. It was as if the camera wanted to lick his wounds. But as Roger Ebert observed in his review of that movie, Gibson’s film provided “a visceral idea of what the Passion consisted of.” Violence is at the core of the Passion story, and so it is at the core of the movie adaptation: For many Christians, the physical torment undergone by Christ has a very important spiritual dimension. Then again, David Edelstein called it a snuff movie.

For similar reasons, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit has garnered multiple accusations of indulging in “torture porn.” Detroit is set during the 12th Street riot of 1967, focusing on an episode that historians commonly call the Algiers Motel Incident. Responding to what they thought was the sound of sniper fire—it was in fact the report of a starter pistol—white police raided the motel’s annex building. Three young black men died by the night’s end, and nine other people were terrorized by racist cops. The victims Aubrey Pollard, Carl Cooper, and Fred Temple were all teenagers.

“Torture porn” is an odd phrase, since it implies that somebody is getting off on something. That’s not quite the case here; the violence in Detroit is gratuitous simply because there is so much of it and it is so profoundly repugnant. We see a group of mostly young black men beaten and in some cases murdered by a few deranged white cops who have them essentially caught in a deathtrap. We see teenage boys on screen, representing teenage boys who died in real life, begging for their lives and receiving bullets point-blank anyway. It made me puke and it made me dizzy.

Like The Passion of the Christ, Detroit’s violence is its constitutive feature and the aspect of the movie that leaves the longest-lasting impression upon its audience. Unlike the Passion of the Christ, however, it is not clear for whom Detroit’s violence is intended.