Trump hasn’t “modernized” the nuclear arsenal. He has made it less accountable.

In a series of tweets earlier this morning, the president congratulated himself for updating America’s nuclear weapons system:

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

The sheer number of lies packed into these two tweets is almost impressive. Trump’s first order as president was, in fact, about health care, not nuclear weapons. Furthermore it was Barack Obama—not Trump—who instituted a huge overhaul of the nation’s nuclear weapons. And then there’s the fact that renovating America’s nuclear stockpile is a process far from complete.

Over the years there have been numerous reports about America’s dangerously outdated nuclear arsenal—a system that relies on 1970s-era technology, demoralized personnel, and a command-and-control infrastructure that is inherently flawed. While the Pentagon has recognized the myriad pitfalls plaguing a system composed of thousands of nukes ready to lay waste to our planet, the danger remains omnipresent. In a detailed New Yorker article aptly titled, “World War Three, by Mistake,” Eric Schlosser concluded with the following: